Simulation Training Company Zenarate Releases 2022 CX Leaders Trends & Insights, Consumer Edition Report with Execs In The Know

Consumers increasingly value human interactions for positive brand experiences

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate ( https://www.zenarate.com/ ), the leading Simulation Training solution, today announced the release of the Consumer Edition of the 2022 CX Leaders Trends & Insights report. Zenarate partnered with Execs In The Know to gather current consumer preferences and perceptions related to customer service and customer experience channels. CX leaders can use the report to better understand what consumers value most, where to focus their agent training efforts, and how to win over customers and prospects.

Top-line results, gathered via Google Consumer Surveys, indicate that consumers want "ease, greater access to agents, and better-trained agents." The 2022 CX Trends and Insights, Consumer Edition report is available to download now: https://www.zenarate.com/execs-research-report/

Zenarate is the "flight simulator" for customer and prospect engagement. Zenarate's AI Coach simulates any customer or prospect scenario immersing agents in life-like Voice and Screen Simulations while providing tone, soft skills, and best and required practice coaching throughout the simulation training. Zenarate's AI Coach is used globally in over a dozen countries in 13 languages by leading brands in banking, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, technology, and travel industries to improve CSAT and NPS, Conversion Rate, and First Call Resolution Scores.

"The data from CX Leaders Trends & Insights makes it clear that, despite the push for automation and chatbots, consumers prefer the 'human touch' when engaging with their favorite brands," said Brian Tuite, CEO and founder of Zenarate. "Our global clients are using their AI Coach to develop confident, top-performing agents to engage and delight their customers."

Key findings from the report:

Consumers prefer human agents to automation. 67% of consumers use the phone to engage with a brand's customer care department, and leading brands are expected to have well-trained contact center agents to deliver the best brand experience possible.



Voice- and text-based channels dominate customer resolution rates. CX Leaders Trends & Insights research found that 61% of multichannel engagements begin in the voice or text channel, with 69% of customer resolution occurring in the voice or text channel in the past 12 months.



Agent training and coaching needs attention now. Most consumers want businesses to focus on the Customer Care Experience, but only a third believe that the area has improved over recent years.

According to the Execs in the Know 2022 CX Leaders Trends & Insights report, "In a new question for 2022, we discover that, far and away, the lack of access to a live agent is the most frustrating aspect of customer care for consumers. Over the past couple of years, access to live help has become increasingly restricted, and consumers are taking notice. Although automation is somewhat inevitable in today's contact center, brands must take care that they are striking the right balance between self-help and live assistance."

