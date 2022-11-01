LUXURY HAIR TOOLS BRAND T3 MICRO ANNOUNCES RETAIL EXPANSION INTO BEST BUY

New retail partnership to reach technology-minded consumers with personal hair care innovation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T3 Micro has entered Best Buy's distribution of category-leading consumer technologies, featuring four of its best-selling luxury hair tools in 230 of Best Buy's stores. Extended assortment of T3 tools will also be available on bestbuy.com.

This new partnership broadens T3 distribution and brings beauty category newness and expanded haircare innovation to Best Buy shoppers. T3 high-performance technologies and considered design are well aligned with Best Buy's tech-savvy audience.

"Consumers are increasingly interested in technology-forward health, wellness and beauty products, and we are meeting them where they are on that journey," said Karolina Bakalarova, Executive Vice President of Marketing, T3. "Shoppers look to Best Buy for innovation across a variety of categories, and it's exciting to be able to offer these tech-obsessed consumers the latest in smart, personalized haircare in an environment where they come to discover the best in tech."

T3 products deliver tailored solutions that protect hair health without compromising styling results. The brand boasts over 100 industry recognitions and editorial accolades for styling innovation and design excellence, most recently winning the 2022 Allure Best of Beauty Award for the T3 Edge Heated Smoothing & Styling Brush, its 10th award this year. T3 extensive portfolio of professional-grade hair tools is known for its high-performing heat and air technologies, including intelligent heat personalization powered by T3 HeatID technology, exceptional heat control delivered via T3 SinglePass technology, as well as T3 RapidAire IQ technology that delivers fast, gentle drying while protecting hair's natural moisture.

The company has spent the past decade researching consumer hair styling habits, needs and challenges, collecting feedback, and implementing its findings to drive innovation. "Our consumer-centric research and development process ensures that our products perform at the highest level," said Jade Simmons,

Sr. Director of Brand and Product Marketing, T3. "Our tools are meeting key needs, marrying aesthetic and functional considerations, so consumers can achieve their best hair."

This new partnership intertwines seamlessly Best Buy's mission to enrich lives through technology with T3's advanced innovation and design – to enhance beauty and styling experiences for everyone. It is a prime opportunity for T3 to reach and engage prospective as well as existing consumers in the personal care, beauty and wellness categories, verticals that have also become a strategic focus for Best Buy.

About T3 Micro

In 2003, part tech start-up, part beauty venture, T3 set out to reinvent hair styling by pioneering a new kind of hair tools: technology-forward, fast-working, designed with high performance and better results in mind. Since then, T3 has become one of the leading brands in the premium hair tools category, synonymous with advanced heat styling technologies, exceptional results, and always-beautiful, healthy hair. A winner of many industry awards, T3 exists to offer a better, smarter, easier way to style by demystifying the styling routine and putting women in control, empowering them to look and feel their best.

For more information about T3, please visit www.t3micro.com.

