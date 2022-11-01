Alameda Hospital Offers Free Flu Shots

Alameda Health System physicians strongly recommend a flu shot this year.

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alameda Health System's Alameda Hospital will offer free influenza (flu) vaccines on Wednesday, Nov. 2 and Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 to community members who are three-years-old and older. The free community clinics will be set up in the Alameda Hospital parking lot at 2070 Clinton Avenue. Clinicians will administer shots from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., or while supplies last.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone over six months old get a flu vaccine yearly, with rare exceptions. Medical experts say that it's especially important to get vaccinated this year.

"This flu season has the potential to be severe," said Dr. Felicia Tornabene, Chief Medical Officer at Alameda Health System. "The key to decreasing everyone's risk of serious complications from the flu is to get vaccinated."

All flu vaccines for the 2022-2023 season are quadrivalent, meaning they are designed to protect against four flu viruses, including two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses. Flu vaccines can prevent you from contracting the flu – and if you do get sick - the vaccine can prevent serious illness.

Don't take chances with the flu, especially this year. Come get your shot at Alameda Hospital. Appointments are not required – masks are. For more information, call 510-814-4362 or email PACE@alamedahealthsystem.org.

ALAMEDA HEALTH SYSTEM (AHS) is a leading public health care provider dedicated to caring, healing, teaching and serving all. AHS is a haven for the most vulnerable among us and an advocate for equitable, compassionate, and culturally sensitive care regardless of social and financial barriers. AHS is a vanguard of medical excellence, with a teaching hospital that draws the nation's best medical students. As one of Alameda County's 15 largest employers, AHS is a major economic power providing more than 5,100 jobs and contributing nearly $560 million annually in salaries, wages and benefits. AHS is also home to more than 760 physicians across the nine facilities within the health system. Since 1864, AHS has served the East Bay's health care needs. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org.

