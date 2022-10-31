Marching into the European Market: XCMG Crane Made a Stunning Appearance on the Munich Bauma 2022

MUNICH, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the triennial Global Construction Equipment Exhibition held in Munich from October 24th to 30th, the XCMG Crane made a stunning appearance with four premium crane series, including XCT45_E, XCR55L5_E, XCA60EV and XCA130_E. The wide range of product models, including truck crane, new-energy crane, all-terrain crane, and rough terrain crane, will inject new blood into specialized and customized research and development of the European market. This can also fully display the determination and confidence of XCMG Crane in multi-product-line synchronous development.

XCMG New Hybrid All-terrain Crane——XCA60EV (PRNewswire)

For a long time, XCMG has focused on the"high-tech + new energy + low-carbon economy"fields, and stuck to"green and innovative" development. On this year's Bauma exhibition, XCMG will amaze global users with the all-terrain hybrid crane, XCA60EV, the first of its kind in the world. With the boom as long as 48m, the new-energy crane can lift up 60 tons at most. Additionally, its acceleration performance, climbing performance and fuel economy have all scaled new heights.

XCA60EV can realize zero-emission electric operation. The 400V AV makes plug and play possible. The combination between the 170KW motor and the superpower charging accommodates to all kinds of working conditions. In terms of vehicle driving, XCA60EV is bimotored (fuel oil engine + motor), whose power can reach 400KW. The torque is distributed intelligently to control the engine within the scope of most economical oil consumption. The XCA60EV is equipped with multiple charging modes, including the AC, DC and 50m charging cable.

Another crane which will appear on the Exhibition is XCA130_E all-terrain crane, which is the most popular XCMG crane in Europe. Having been launched on the European market for years, this crane has earned a large number of loyal users. The widespread reputation of XCA130_E is attributable to not only its cool appearance, but more importantly to its competitive configurations, The five-axis and six-joint crane with a movable arm stands out with its trafficability, security and reliability. Apart from the maximum boom length of 94.5, the heavy-duty single-transverse independent suspension system initiated by XCMG can help improve the operation stability of XCA130_E by 19%, and the rough terrain trafficability by 60%.

Celebrated as a premium market of engineering machinery, Europe has a high requirement of rough terrain crane. The XCR55L_E to appear on this upcoming Exhibition is equipped with special corner self-adjusting multi-mode steering technology, which can satisfy the construction requirement of the narrow site. XCMG's proprietary new-type energy-saving hydraulic system, efficient torque converter system and ecological functions can help the machine operate in a more environmentally-friendly and energy-saving way. Multiple intelligent technologies of XCR55L5_E, including work construction automatic planning, fault self-diagnosis, and active traffic protection, have equipped crane users with intelligent and secure manipulation.

As the main product of XCMG truck crane participating in this exhibition, XCT45_E is equipped with four-axle IVECO chassis, which can adapt to different terrains in Europe with excellent passability. The maximum total weight can reach 38 tons, and it can carry full counterweight during traveling. The 35.5-meter four-section main boom, 8.0-ton counterweight, and 9.5-meter jib length provide the XCT45_E with a powerful lifting capacity.

"We are ready." As the first Chinese enterprise participating in an international engineering machinery exhibition since 1992, XCMG will bring a top-ranking engineering machinery show to global users with its digitalized, intelligent and environmentally-friendly brand-new products on this Bauma exhibition in Munich.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XCMG Crane