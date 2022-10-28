InventHelp Inventor Develops Practice Aid for Parallel Parking (MDA-131)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have experience teaching friends and family members about parallel parking and cornerback parking. I thought there could be a convenient and stress-free way to practice anywhere," said an inventor, from St. Cloud, Minn., "so I invented the EASY PARKING. My design eliminates the need to wait in line to practice at the testing facility."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective aid for practicing parallel parking and cornerback parking. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use bulky cones or other makeshift equipment. It also enables the user to practice parking in any parking lot or low traffic area and it could increase confidence and peace of mind. Additionally, the invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to set up, use and transport so it is ideal for beginning drivers and driving instructors.

