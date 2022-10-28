ArcBest Declares a $0.12/Share Quarterly Dividend

FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) per share to holders of record of its Common Stock, $0.01 par value, on November 11, 2022, payable on November 25, 2022.
ABOUT ARCBEST
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages their full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.
