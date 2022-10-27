Star-Studded List of Luminaries & Leaders Support Groundbreaking Effort Honoring Underrepresented American History

Rosario Dawson, Malcolm Gladwell, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Ken Burns, Retta, Aly Raisman, Elaine Chao, Joy Harjo, and more join together in unprecedented show of unity to champion the Women's Suffrage National Monument Foundation

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Women's Suffrage National Monument Foundation announced the inaugural members of its Council of Ambassadors, an honorary body of renowned leaders uniting across industries and political parties to champion the Foundation in its mission to build a monument in Washington, D.C. memorializing the early American movement for women's equality. The Council of Ambassadors will serve for the duration of the multi-year effort and the Foundation will add members throughout the life of the project.

This announcement follows the recent news from the Women's Suffrage National Monument Foundation that all of the living First Ladies–Dr. Jill Biden, Mrs. Melania Trump, Mrs. Michelle Obama, Mrs. Laura Bush, Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Mrs. Rosalynn Carter–will serve together as Honorary Chairs of the organization. In their role as Honorary Chairs, the First Ladies will spearhead the Foundation's efforts to ensure that the 36 million people who visit our National Mall each year experience a deeper and more inclusive American story.

"There is something beautifully American about the way our Nation's leading voices are uniting in support of the Foundation's mission to elevate women out of the footnotes of history and into their rightful place in our country's commemorative landscape," said Anna Laymon, Executive Director of the Women's Suffrage National Monument Foundation. "We are honored to have these distinguished Ambassadors standing alongside us in this historic work."

The 23 inaugural appointees to the Council of Ambassadors include: two Pulitzer-Prize winners; one Olympian; four New York Times bestselling authors; the longest-serving woman in congressional history; three former Cabinet members; two Emmy winners; one Grammy winner; one Poet Laureate; one Peabody Award winner; one Eisner Award winner; two winners of the Lincoln Prize; one winner of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award; seven congressionally appointed commissioners of the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission; six groundbreaking podcast hosts and producers; and more.

Inaugural Ambassadors of the Women's Suffrage National Monument Foundation

David Blight, Pulitzer Prize Winning Author & Historian

Ken Burns, Filmmaker

Jovita Carranza, 44th U.S. Treasurer & 26th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration

Elaine Chao, 24th U. S. Secretary of Labor & 18th U. S. Secretary of Transportation

Susan Combs, Former Assistant Secretary for Policy, Management, & Budget of the Department of the Interior

Rosario Dawson, Activist, Producer, & Designer

Malcolm Gladwell, New York Times Bestselling Author & host of Revisionist History

Doris Kearns Goodwin, Pulitzer Prize Winning Author & Presidential Historian

Joy Harjo, 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States

Karen Hill, President & CEO of the Harriet Tubman Home

Kerri Hoffman, CEO of PRX

Kay Coles James, Secretary of the Commonwealth of Virginia

Brad Meltzer, Historian & New York Times Best-Selling Author

Senator Barbara Mikulski (Ret), Longest Serving Woman in Congressional History

Nicola Miner, Philanthropist

Norah O'Donnell, Anchor & Managing Editor of the CBS Evening News

Monica Padman, Co-Host & Producer of the Armchair Expert Podcast

Aly Raisman, Gold Medalist & Advocate

Retta, Actress, Comedienne, & Author

Deborah Rutter, President of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Filmmaker & First Partner of California

Shaina Taub, Songwriter & Performer

Nina Totenberg, NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent

With the support of its Ambassadors , the Foundation will continue to advance the mission as mandated by the U.S. Congress in Public Law 116-217 to bring the Women's Suffrage National Monument to the heart of the Nation's Capital.

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION

The Women's Suffrage National Monument Foundation leads the effort to fund, design, develop, and construct the Women's Suffrage National Monument, which will serve as a lasting legacy of the longest political movement in American history and honor the generations of women who lobbied, marched, picketed, and protested in their decades-long fight for equality. For more information visit www.womensmonument.org and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

SUPPORT

Amongst our most iconic monuments and memorials, American women's stories are missing. Today, fewer than 5% of statues in our Nation's Capital depict women. And we need your support. Like most monuments and memorials in Washington, D.C., the Women's Suffrage National Monument will be funded in its entirety through private donations. Learn more about our movement, donate , and be a part of making history.

Media Contact: media@womensmonument.org

