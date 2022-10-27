Medtecs to showcase its world-leading PPE solutions in Germany and France

TAIPEI, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As countries reopen their borders for international travel with global vaccination coverage on the rise, the world is slowly returning to pre-pandemic activity levels since the COVID-19 outbreak nearly 3 years ago. Needless to say, personal protective equipment (PPE) must remain in place for most people to return to their pre-pandemic lives. The world's leading PPE brand, Medtecs International Corporation Limited (Medtecs), will once again participate in MEDICA in Dusseldorf, Germany on November 14-17 and at Expoprotection in Paris, France through November 15-17, to demonstrate its readiness and strength in coping with new and changing protection demands.

In these two upcoming exhibitions, Medtecs will be showcasing its excellent medical protection equipment designs and manufacturing capacity, as well as its comprehensive product lines, which cover all protection levels and cater to the needs of medical institutions. This year, Medtecs also plans to introduce its latest collection of scrub suits, together with its OMO acne patch, which is equipped with the patented peel-and-stick design, and medical-grade nitrile gloves. Through these exhibitions, Medtecs will share its extensive experience and know-hows in the healthcare industry, and its strengths and efforts in disease prevention and control.

For more than 40 years, MEDICA has been recognized as the world's largest medical trade fair covering virtually every aspect of the medical industry from outpatient clinic to home/remote care to laboratory science. Each year, thousands of industry players and experts around the world gather to discover the latest medical technology. At a similar scale, Expoprotection is one of the world's largest exhibitions for security protection, work safety, and fire safety solutions. The event is held biennially and draws a constant participation of nearly 800 reputable global businesses.

Medtecs, a professional manufacturer of PPE and medical consumables headquartered in Taiwan with more than 30 years of manufacturing experience, will be taking this opportunity to expand its presence on the world stage by advocating its five main capabilities:

Complete and diverse product lines – Medtecs' current product lines include PPE, medical and surgical consumables, workwear and textile, and consumer health, with products ranging from nitrile gloves, isolation gowns, surgical gowns, and coveralls to face masks, scrub suits, bed sheets, disinfectants, and wound care. World's largest capacity in seam tape processing – With it, Medtecs is able to meet the increasing demands for protective equipment with resistance to liquid and viral penetration. Globalized supply chain and stable output – Medtecs had expanded its production, logistics, and warehousing facilities to the US in 2020, and at the same time made further optimizations to the production process and delivery service so as to minimize risks of supply chain disruption, guarantee access to raw materials and ensure timely delivery of products to serve different markets. International certifications – Medtecs' products conform to international standards, including those of Taiwan , the US, Europe , and are rigorously tested to ensure quality, safety and optimal effectiveness. In-depth experience in serving national health institutions – Medtecs has more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing and supplying medical goods, and has earned an extensive track record in serving major healthcare institutions in the US, Singapore , and the Philippines , in line with its mission to bring safe and effective medical and protective supplies to people around the world.

The main products to be showcased during the exhibitions are as follows:

Personal Protective Equpiment:

Medtecs' coveralls and isolation gowns, part of the CoverU collection, are made with a combination of nonwoven material and polyethylene film. With Medtecs' professional seam tape processing, the seams are sealed against the fabric to further prevent liquid from passing through. This effectively shields healthcare workers from contact with contagious bodily fluids.

Nitrile Gloves:

Nitrile gloves are the newest addition to Medtecs' comprehensive product portfolio. The automated factory, based in Cambodia, began mass production in September. The main raw material used in these gloves, NBR latex, has good abrasion and puncture resistance and does not contain allergens found in natural latex, eliminating the risk of latex allergies. Currently the factory has the production capacity of approximately 50 million pieces of gloves per month, or 600 million pieces per year.

Scrub Suits:

The elastic scrub suits designed specifically for healthcare personnel are available in different colors and come in V-neck and U-neck styles. Featuring specialized materials and new functional designs, the scrubs provide healthcare personnel with the safety, practicality, durability, and visual appeal they need to perform various work assignments.

Workwear:

Apart from medical protection, Medtecs also supplies workwear such as jackets, lab coats, and bib and brace overalls to protect workers on duty.

Acne Patch:

The new "OMO Acne Patch" is Medtecs' first hydrocolloid offering. Featuring a patented design, the acne patch can be easily applied and peeled off to prevent the affected area from bacterial infection. It also absorbs pus to speed up recovery.

Exhibition details:

MEDICA 2022

Venue: Messe Düsseldorf

Booth name: MEDTECS ( TAIWAN ) CORPORATION

Booth ID: Hall 7a, B57-7

Date and time of exhibition: 10:00-18:00, November 14-17, 2022

EXPOPROTECTION 2022

Venue: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles

Booth name: Medtecs ( Taiwan ) Corp.

Booth ID: Hall 1, Aisle S, Stand number 102

Date and time of exhibition: 09:00-18:00, November 15-16, 2022 ; 09:00-17:00, November 17, 2022

About Medtecs

Medtecs International Corporation Limited (the "Company" or "Medtecs") is the world's leading provider and distributor of personal protective equipment (PPE) and a trusted multi-national PPE stockpiling solutions provider to governments and group purchasing organizations around the world.



Medtecs and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") commenced operations in 1989 and has since established a strong presence in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The Group has offices and facilities spanning across Asia including Singapore, Taiwan, the Philippines, mainland China, Cambodia, and the United States of America for expansion into the global domestic PPE and medical consumables market. Currently, the Group's headquarters is located in Taipei, Taiwan.

Medtecs is dual-listed on Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX: 546) and Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 9103).

