The Largest Iranian Women's Nonprofit in the United States, IAWF, Holds a Women's Leadership Conference Dedicated to Mahsa Amini

IAWF Public Visibility Initiative for the Plight of Women in Iran Expands with New Billboards in Los Angeles and Washington D.C.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutting hair in solidarity, women's rights, women's empowerment, leadership, and togetherness– these are a few of the themes and initiatives discussed at the recently sold-out Iranian American Women Foundation (IAWF)'s conference that took place in San Francisco on October 16, 2022, in dedication to Mahsa Amin.

As the largest Iranian women's nonprofit in the United States, IAWF continues to support and honor the brave women who lost their lives in the name of freedom in Iran and continue to risk their lives for women's rights.

During the conference, over a hundred women cut their hair as a symbol of solidarity and support for the women of Iran fighting for their basic human rights. This hair was placed in white envelopes and sent to the UN Mission of The Islamic Republic. A video of these moments and photos can be seen HERE.

Cutting of hair is a symbol of protest and mourning in ancient Persian tradition, found in Ferdowsi's ancient book of epic Persian poetry, Shahnameh, one of the world's longest epic poems written between c. 977 and 1010 CE.

Dr. Nina Ansary, Iranian–American historian, author, and human rights activist, was the keynote speaker, and focused on the current uprising in Iran at the Women's Leadership Conference held in San Francisco. The entire day was focused on women's rights, women's empowerment, and women's financial independence. Mahsa Hakimi, Founder of Hakimi Law, San Francisco Art Commissioner and San Francisco Planning Dept Equity Advisory Counsel, spoke on a panel about the importance of activism and how it can help a movement in society.

Since its inception in 2012, IAWF has hosted multiple leadership conferences, with over 10,000 participants from around the globe. Mariam Khosravani is the Founder and CEO of IAWF, an educational nonprofit organization based in Irvine, CA with chapters in Northern California, New York, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

VISIBILITY INITIATIVES

IAWF has made it a priority to raise awareness and visibility regarding Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who died in police custody, as well as the countless brave Iranian women risking their lives in the movement for women's rights and freedom.

IAWF has taken action toward this goal by pursuing public visibility of the Iranian Women's Rights Movement through aligning with major companies and/or buildings, putting together vigils, purchasing advertisements or billboards, visiting schools, and much more.

The visibility initiative holds true to IAWF's core values to "Inspire, Empower, and Connect" Iranian women around the world. Through public visibility, IAWF aims to uplift the voices of Iranian women in order to bring national and international attention to their efforts in fighting for freedom.

To date, IAWF has taken over three billboards in Los Angeles, New York, and Washington D.C., installed as a result of the generous contributions of its supporters, all with the goal of bringing awareness to the plight of women in Iran.

The digital billboards names Mahsa Amini and many others who have lost their lives in their fight for freedom. The words and/or hashtag #womenlifefreedom can be seen on all three billboards.

IAWF's most recent billboard in Los Angeles launched Monday, October 25, and can be seen at the corner of Olympic and Sepulveda with the hashtags #womanlifefreedom and #endviolence. The billboard will be on display for at least four weeks.

IAWF sponsored a mobile digital billboard in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, October 22. The digital billboard truck joined demonstrators and circled the National Mall. The intention for Saturday's efforts was to bring maximum awareness to the community at large; a direct extension of IAWF's visibility initiatives.

Located in the heart of Times Square at 1500 Broadway & West 43rd, the billboard site is in front of one of the busiest subway entrances in the country. The billboard was placed in mid-October and will be on display until December 31st, 2022, airing approximately every 15 minutes from 6am to 2am. The digital billboard can be viewed HERE or at the location listed above.

About Iranian American Women Foundation (IAWF):

The mission of the Iranian American Women Foundation is to provide a platform for empowerment and networking among Iranian American women and to provide mentorship to younger generations of Iranians locally and globally. Since its inception in Orange County, CA in 2012, the organization has empowered, inspired, and connected thousands of women nationwide and globally. It has served as a home away from home; a community that celebrates creative, innovative, tenacious, and competitive women who are problem solvers and a force for the greater good. With more than 6,000 members nationwide, the organization showcases the diversity of America, celebrates the confluence of the American fabric and Iranian heritage, and propels women forward into new, dynamic professional leadership arenas. Website: https://www.iawfoundation.org Instagram: @iawfoundation

