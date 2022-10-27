Friendly Ford Celebrates All-New Commercial Vehicle Center with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, October 26 at 12 noon, Friendly Ford hosted a ribbon cutting event with the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the opening of their state-of-the-art Ford Commercial Vehicle Center, located at 2250 South Road (Rte. 9) in Poughkeepsie, NY. Notable speakers included Friendly Auto Group's President and CEO Eric Kahn, DCRCOC's President and CEO Frank Castella, Jr., and Town of Poughkeepsie Supervisor Jon "Jay" Baisley.

In addition to their professionally outfitted Friendly Ford Service Shop, the Friendly Ford Commercial Vehicle Center adds a whole new dimension to its servicing capabilities, including 8 additional oversized bays, heavy duty lifts able to handle commercial vehicles up to 56,000 pounds, and first-class tools and equipment specifically designed for commercial vehicles.

"Ford is investing billions of dollars in the development of electric vehicles and in the development of products and services for commercial vehicle customers. Friendly Ford, with its new Commercial Vehicle Center, is positioned to capitalize on Ford's leadership in these areas," Kahn said.

Additionally, Friendly introduced guests to their new Ford Mobile Service Van, which allows customers to get a wide-range of services performed on-location at their business or worksite without having to visit the dealership.

BBL Construction Services was the construction manager on the project, which was designed by Mazzarelli Architecture. JMC Consultants provided site engineering services. M&T Bank provided financing for the project.

About Friendly Ford

Friendly Ford is part of the Friendly Auto Group. The Friendly brand has been the most trusted auto retail brand in the mid-Hudson Valley for over 50 years. It includes Friendly Honda and Friendly Ford in Poughkeepsie, NY, Friendly Acura of Middletown, NY, and Friendly Honda of Fayetteville, NY.

About BBL Construction Services

Since 1973, BBL is proud to be a top-ranked national Design-Build and Construction firm, deeply involved and engaged with its local communities.

