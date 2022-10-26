TransMedia Group to Introduce The 'Don't Forget' App Designed to Prevent Babies, Dogs or Phones Left in Cars

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group plans to launch a PR campaign so there will be no more forgotten phones or house keys or tragically babies and dogs left in cars.

TransMedia Group said it will remind media so they Don't Forget there's a company called BF Alert Systems dedicated to making drivers remember to take their belongings from cars, including tragically too often babies and dogs.

TransMedia Group will launch the "Don't Forget" mobile application invented by Boca Raton resident Burt Firtel that connects with your car's Bluetooth and cell phone. When you turn off your car, the system verbally reminds you take items important to you.

Firtel invented and has a patent pending on his app that when adapted onto an android cell phone reminds you when you turn off your car not to forget important items. He's the CEO of BF Alert Systems, along with his two grandsons Jordan and Max Firtel, and has retained TransMedia Group so media Don't Forget his patented invention. Firtel believes APPLE (ISO) connectivity will soon be available.

"We hope our publicity will eventually get car makers to adopt Burt's patent-pending device which can also be a computer chip," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

Tired of leaving his phone in his car, Burt invented the device that plugs into your car's OBDT2 port and a motion detector alert reminder system when leaving your home.

"The idea is based on the shared experience of forgetting your most important things in your car or at home, too often tragically a baby or dog in a hot car! An average of 38 children die each year from heat stroke and hundreds of dogs too," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

"Our publicity will stress that Don't Forget is the first and only app to provide a direct-to-consumer verbal alert system to ensure you never forget your items or loved ones again," he said.

"Our campaign will demonstrate how easy the app is and comes pre-loaded with common items people forget, but consumers can delete or add other items.

Ironically, 40 years ago TransMedia introduced AT&T's first cell phone, but it was hard to forget back then as it was "big as a brick," said Madden.

