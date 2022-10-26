CANCER RESEARCH INSTITUTE TO HOST ANNUAL VIRTUAL IMMUNOTHERAPY PATIENT SUMMIT ON NOVEMBER 11-12, 2022

Moderated by Emmy award-winning TV host, Tamron Hall, the free 2-day online event connects thousands of patients and their support networks with immunotherapy experts on the front lines of scientific discovery and progress

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cancer Research Institute (CRI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to a world immune to cancer, will host its Virtual Immunotherapy Patient Summit from November 11-12, 2022. This free 2-day virtual event will be moderated, once again, by Emmy Award-winning host of the Tamron Hall television show, executive producer, philanthropist, and author, Tamron Hall. The Summit will cover the growing benefits of immunotherapy for more than ten cancer types, including information on recent breakthroughs, as well as breakout sessions led by top academic experts on the progress of immunotherapy against a wide range of cancer types. In addition, the Summit will offer participants an opportunity to receive a free and confidential one-on-one consultation with one of CRI's Clinical Trial Navigators. For more information and to register, visit summit.cancerresearch.org .

"I am delighted to once again host CRI's Virtual Immunotherapy Patient Summit. This important event connects our loved ones battling cancer and resilient caregivers with our nation's dedicated immunotherapy experts. This debilitating disease has impacted all of us in some way or another – a friend, a parent, a colleague, or even a child. Through CRI's Summit, I am confident that together we will learn, grow, and re-energize our hopes and efforts to continue fighting cancer," Hall said.

Nearly two million new U.S. cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2022 alone,1 with cancer distinguished as the second leading cause of death in the United States. Considered a potentially effective treatment for patients resistant to chemotherapy and radiation, as a complement to such treatment, or in some cases as a first-line treatment approach when proven to be more effective than conventional cancer treatments, cancer immunotherapy, also known as immuno-oncology, uses the power of the body's own immune system to prevent, control, and eliminate cancer. As a more precise, more personalized, and more effective treatment than conventional approaches – and with potentially fewer side effects – immunotherapy is already helping to extend and save the lives of millions of cancer patients worldwide. As of December 2019, the FDA has approved immunotherapies as a treatment for nearly 20 cancers as well as cancers with a specific genetic mutation.2

"We are proud to once again host this important public Summit that aims to equip patients, caregivers, and family members with the necessary information to make informed decisions about their cancer treatment journey. Working in tandem with our global network of researchers, supporters, patients, and advocates, the Cancer Research Institute continues to fund the most promising immuno-oncology research worldwide – all while promoting awareness, sharing up-to-date information, and inspiring lifelong advocacy for our mission to save more lives with immunotherapy. We invite you to participate in this year's exciting Summit and learn more about the immunotherapy treatment experience," said Jill O'Donnell-Tormey, PhD, CEO and Director of Scientific Affairs at CRI.

"I have been living my life with breast cancer for two decades, moving from treatment to treatment with every progression. The opportunity to participate in an immunotherapy clinical trial was offered and I jumped at the chance. Since completing the trial, the results are ... well, astonishing. My entire outlook about my health, my future, my life has changed, thanks to the groundbreaking work of the team at Mt. Sinai, led by Dr. Joshua Brody. I honestly can't believe my scans! It's my sincere hope that through programs like this patient summit, breast cancer navigators like me can look ahead to brighter futures," said Stephanie Gangi, breast cancer patient and author.

From the comfort and safety of home, attendees of the free CRI Virtual Immunotherapy Patient Summit can expect to:

Learn the basics of cancer immunotherapy and how it may help them or their loved one.

Hear from and interact with leading physician-scientists with expertise in cancer immunotherapy.

Gain valuable insight into how clinical trials work and to understand whether they are a good option for patients to explore with their healthcare team.

Hear real patients who have undergone immunotherapy treatment tell their story.

Learn more about racial and economic disparities in cancer care —addressing financial and social barriers — and ways to respond through self-advocacy and support networks.

Participate in breakout sessions led by top academic experts on the progress of immunotherapy against a wide range of cancer types — encouraging questions from the patients present.

This year's CRI Virtual Immunotherapy Patient Summit is made possible thanks to the generous support of: (Gold-level) Bristol Myers Squibb; (Silver-level) Merck & Co., Inc.; (Contributor-level) AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Genmab, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi; (Friend-level) CRISPR Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, and Foundation Medicine, Inc. In addition, we are grateful for the support of our Host Institution partners from across the country, including Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston), Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health (New York), the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center (Chicago), and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston).

The Cancer Research Institute (CRI), established in 1953, is a top-rated U.S. nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to saving more lives by fueling the discovery and development of powerful immunotherapies for all cancers. Guided by a world-renowned Scientific Advisory Council that includes four Nobel laureates and 27 members of the National Academy of Sciences, CRI has invested $500 million in support of research conducted by immunologists and tumor immunologists at the world's leading medical centers and universities and has contributed to many of the key scientific advances that demonstrate the potential for immunotherapy to change the face of cancer treatment. To learn more, go to cancerresearch.org .

