Fluent BioSciences showcasing breakthrough solutions to enable unprecedented scale, cost-efficiency and access for single-cell RNA sequencing at the 2022 American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) conference

The PIPseq™ portfolio of kits enable any researcher to easily perform a broad range of single-cell transcriptomic applications in a single reaction with no expensive capital equipment

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent BioSciences, a life sciences company focused on making single-cell analysis simple and accessible to every researcher, announced it will be presenting its novel solution for single-cell RNA sequencing through a sponsored presentation and a series of poster sessions at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) conference in Los Angeles between October 25-29, 2022.

Fluent's portfolio of PIPseq products, namely T2, T20 and T100 kits for 3' single-cell RNA sequencing can capture up to 2,000, 20,000 or 100,000 cells or nuclei in a single reaction, respectively. PIPseq provides unparalleled flexibility, thereby enabling researchers to configure their experiments unconstrained by the imitations of existing single-cell technologies.

Sponsored CoLab presentation

Our VP of Biology, Kristina Fontanez, PhD, will be speaking at the CoLab Session on Friday October 28 at 12:15 PM on our innovative solution for single-cell RNA sequencing and discussing case studies across a variety of applications including neuronal tissue, organoids, multi-omics, and nuclei.

Poster Presentations

PIPseq is powering single cell RNA sequencing into the million cell era (Poster PB3104)

Application of a novel scRNA-seq method to evaluate therapeutic induced intestinal epithelium regeneration (Poster PB2905, in collaboration with Dr. Mike Verzi at Rutgers University )

Single-cell RNA sequencing of fresh, neuronal tissue using PIPseq, and comparison to alternative scRNA-seq methods (Poster PB3145, in collaboration with Dr. Shane Liddelow and team at NYU )

Evaluation of single-nuclei RNA sequencing in brain tissue using PIPseq (Poster PB2985, in collaboration with Dr. Shane Liddelow and team at NYU )

Single-cell multi-omic characterization of MPAL phenotypes reveals patient heterogeneity associated with poor treatment outcomes (Poster PB1207, in collaboration with Dr. Catherine Smith and team at UCSF)

About Fluent BioSciences

Fluent's mission is to accelerate the understanding of single-cell biology through accessible, affordable, and scalable solutions for every researcher. Our breakthrough PIPseq™ technology enables extremely sensitive and unbiased preparation of proteins and nucleic acids for a broad range of applications.

For more information, visit https://www.fluentbio.com/

Contacts: Ram Santhanam, rsanthanam@fluentbio.com; Jessie Matakis, jmatakis@fluentbio.com

