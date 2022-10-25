Ellucian Wins 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing

Ellucian recognized as innovative global technology leader

RESTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that The Business Intelligence Group has awarded Ellucian a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in the Hybrid Cloud Provider category as a part of their business award program. The annual awards program identifies companies, products and people delivering unique solutions that leverage cloud technologies.

Migrating technology operations to the Cloud, especially a SaaS model, protects institutional resilience while empowering staff and faculty with data-driven insights, ensuring successful student outcomes, and unlocking future innovation. This process can be complex and challenging for many institutions. Therefore, Ellucian offers multiple pathways to meet our customers where they are in this transformation journey, including managed cloud offerings and a hybrid approach of both on-premise and cloud-based solutions.

"Moving to the Cloud takes time, resources, and trust. Our customers recognize the benefits of making this transition, and we are dedicated to partnering with higher education institutions with a personalized path that fits their individual needs," said Mike Wulff, Chief Technology Officer, Ellucian. "We are honored that The Business Intelligence Group has recognized Ellucian's dedication to providing effective and tailored hybrid cloud solutions with a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing."

"Ellucian is at the forefront of the Cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the Cloud," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The Cloud is now part of the fabric of society and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives."

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,900 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

