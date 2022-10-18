Vitech Releases Fall 2022 V3locity Solution Enhancements, Including Improved Digital Experiences and Workflow Advancements

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group announced today that it has released its Fall 2022 enhancements for V3locity, Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics solution. This latest release includes improvements and additions to V3locity's enterprise and digital capabilities, workflow advancements, and new group benefits features.

"These most recent enhancements will further personalize digital experiences for group benefits and retirement members, offer omnichannel outreach for greater employer servicing, and enable intelligent workflow to automatically route work to the most appropriate staff," said Ali Kheirolomoom, Vitech's Chief Product Officer. "V3locity is instrumental to our customers' ongoing technology transformations, and our product release train accelerates the pace of innovation and value delivery to our customers."

This release features the following enhancements:

Improved Digital Experiences. Advancements were made to key member areas for all markets, including dependent administration and payment methods, and easier employer viewing and adjustment of employee rosters and contributions. Enhanced user experience configuration options include optional compact grid styles for better space optimization and default sort options for improved data readability, while the use of hCAPTCHA adds greater security. The self-service application's new notification feature keeps users informed and increases user engagement.

CampaignCenter Optimizations. V3locity's omnichannel customer outreach solution, CampaignCenter, now includes robust support for the employer segment, a "test mode" for improved previews of campaign content pre-execution, and enhanced audience segmentation for more communication personalization and data export capabilities.

Workflow Advancements. New complexity-based routing accelerates business operations by ensuring work is evaluated and routed to appropriate individuals considering team capacity and work complexity. In addition, workflow step-level configuration enhancements provide greater flexibility while reducing complexity in assignment and data capture.

New Group Benefit Features. Advancements help support innovative flexible benefits, spending accounts, and package programs; products and plans by using claims networks including PPO, PPN, HMO, and DMO; billing for self-administered and consolidated roster arrangements; and commission improvements for advances and heaped and vesting schedules.

Retirement Markets Optimizations. Usability improvements allow pension administrators to manage contributions more efficiently through an improved workflow when interacting with multiple transactions; pension estimate administrators to better explain FOA options; and members to add a nickname, which can be prominently displayed to help distinguish between different estimates.

About V3locity®

V3locity is Vitech's award-winning cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics platform. It is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life-cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. It combines modern and proven core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefits and investment administration software. We help our Insurance, Retirement, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,600 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

