Tampa General Hospital Welcomes Two New Members to Hospital's Board of Directors

New members include active medical directors and professionals with long histories in various health-focused fields.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital, one of the largest academic medical centers in the country, announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors.

Tampa General Hospital welcomed board members Kimberly Bruce and Kenneth Burdick. Bruce and Burdick join 14 other members on the TGH Board of Directors. (PRNewswire)

This month, Tampa General welcomed board members Kimberly Bruce and Kenneth Burdick. Bruce and Burdick join 14 other members on the TGH Board of Directors — all of whom bring a wealth of experience from various industries and backgrounds to Tampa General.

"The TGH Board of Directors is proud to welcome Ken and Kimberly to our team," said Phil Dingle, Chairman of the Board. "Their vast expertise and knowledge along with their dedication and experience to our community will add great perspective and continue to enhance the skill set of our board and help us govern and collaborate with the CEO and executive team."

Kimberly Bruce is a managing director and leads a middle market banking team covering West and North Florida for CIBC, one of the five largest banks in Canada. With nearly three decades of commercial banking experience, she has held various leadership roles focused on working with companies to develop strategic financial solutions and partnerships. Bruce earned her B.A. in Government & Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and her MBA from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. Active in her local community, she currently serves as Board Chair for The Florida Aquarium and is a member of the Hospice Women of Philanthropy. In addition, Bruce has served in various leadership capacities in the Tampa community, including as Treasurer and Executive Board Member for The Centre for Women and as a past member of the board for The Florida Venture Forum and Association for Corporate Growth. The Tampa Bay Business Journal previously recognized her as a "40 under 40" honoree.

Kenneth (Ken) Burdick is a health care executive, who in his 40-plus years in the industry has held a wide variety of leadership roles. He is the former CEO of United Healthcare and the former President and CEO of Tampa-based WellCare, where he led the company until Centene acquired it in 2021. Burdick served as Chair of the Board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America from 2018 through June of 2022. He is currently the CEO of LifeStance, an outpatient behavioral health provider headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona with approximately 5,500 clinicians operating in 32 states across the country.

John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital, said, "We look forward to leveraging Kimberly and Ken's significant experience, knowledge, and skills as we continue to work to align innovation and advanced research to improve the health and well-being of our Tampa Bay community and beyond."

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2020, provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to https://www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

Senior Communications Specialist

(813) 844-7322 (direct)

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

ehardy@tgh.org

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital