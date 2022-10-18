Syntegra and the Institute for Health Metrics Expand Strategic Partnership to Bring Privacy-Guaranteed Healthcare Data to Life Sciences

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntegra , a leader in synthetic data generation, and the Institute for Health Metrics (IHM), the not-for-profit hospital data collaborative, today announced an expanded partnership to enable easier and faster access to millions of privacy-guaranteed electronic health records for life sciences companies.

This strategic partnership combines the privacy-preserving capabilities of Syntegra's synthetic data engine with IHM's vast data repository to provide access to high-fidelity, patient-level data that would not otherwise be available. Organizations can access more granular data, and share it more broadly without the privacy risk of protected health information. This unprecedented level of data access enables the life sciences industry to drive innovation and accelerate the development of new treatments for patients.

The EHR data is representative of 7 million patients from health systems across the U.S., spans a five-year time period, and includes a comprehensive and diverse range of patient demographics and therapeutic areas. Notably, this data also includes social determinants of health variables (such as housing and food insecurity), as well as date-time stamps.

Pharma organizations can leverage this synthetic data offering to quickly understand the data and improve the design of their RWE and HEOR studies with fewer barriers. They can then complement the real data with synthetic to expand rare or underrepresented populations for deeper analyses, leveraging Syntegra's customization capabilities.

"Our partnership with Syntegra combines IHM's clinical data with Syntegra's world class synthetic data fabrication technology, enabling many more users with the insight available from protected health information without the risk of mishandling PHI," said Tom Gaither, COO of IHM. "We look forward to working with the Syntegra team to set the standard for realistic and risk-free clinical data at scale."

"We're thrilled to be expanding our partnership with IHM," said Michael D. Lesh, SM MD FACC, Syntegra founder and CEO. "Together, we're opening up access to millions of patient records with a level of privacy protection unlike ever before, further enabling innovation in healthcare."

About Syntegra

Syntegra is unlocking the promise of real-world evidence by employing a groundbreaking transformer-based generative model — the Syntegra Medical Mind — to enable low-burden access to privacy-preserved and equitable synthetic health data, increasing the value of data for those who have it and providing access for those who need it. Synthetic data matches the statistical accuracy of the underlying data without linking to any actual patients, fully protecting patient privacy. Syntegra's ever-growing model is built from the statistical patterns of structured healthcare data to serve the diverse needs of our customers, including health systems, life science companies, health tech, payers and clinical research organizations. Gain immediate access to patient-level data via our Synthetic Data API today. Learn more at www.syntegra.io and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Institute for Health Metrics

For more than a decade, the institute for Health Metrics (IHM) has been an innovator in the use of real-world data (RWD) in healthcare research, creating the first SaaS Meaningful Use reporting system as well as a purpose built, HIPAA compliant, cloud data repository. IHM data- including extensive clinical detail as well as unstructured notes for studying outcomes and comparative effectiveness- represents community hospitals from across the United States, a unique population often under-represented in medical literature and clinical trials. IHM enables healthcare organizations to create better outcomes through the use of better data. For more information, visit www.healthmetrics.org or contact john.volpe@healthmetrics.org .

