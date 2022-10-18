SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES LIMITED-TIME RAPID REWARDS POINTS BOOKING OFFER, SAVE 20% OFF BASE FARES FOR FALL AND WINTER TRAVEL

Carrier offers 20% off base fares for all bookings using Rapid Rewards points for fall and winter travel, including Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday travel dates

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announces that its award-winning Rapid Rewards® frequent flyer program has launched a promotional offer giving Members more ways to save on their next flight. Rapid Rewards Members who book a flight with Rapid Rewards points today through Oct. 20, 2022, can save 20% off base fares for all bookings with points (domestic and international) for travel Oct. 18 through Dec. 15, 2022 (blackout dates apply). Members can use SAVE20NOW in the promo code box when booking to receive the discount. Full terms and conditions for this offer are available on Southwest.com®.1

"We're continuously looking at ways to appreciate our Rapid Rewards Members for their loyalty, and this points booking offer provides an opportunity for Customers to redeem their points for an upcoming trip, making their points go even farther, all while saving money," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing, Loyalty & Products at Southwest Airlines. "This offer, paired with our legendary Hospitality, Customer Experience enhancements, and flexible policies,2 gives Customers the confidence to 'Go with Heart' on their next adventure."

Join Rapid Rewards

The Rapid Rewards program is designed around a simple concept—to make earning reward flights faster and easier. With Rapid Rewards, every seat is a reward seat and points don't expire. Customers can create an account to become a Rapid Rewards Member at Southwest.com.

Rapid Rewards Promo Terms and Conditions

1Book a Southwest® flight on Southwest.com or swabiz.com using your Rapid Rewards points from Oct. 18 through Oct. 20, 2022, and receive 20% off when you fly between Oct. 18 and Dec. 15, 2022, with travel blacked out Nov. 18 through Nov. 23, and Nov. 26 through Nov. 29, 2022, (the "Promotional Period"). Enter the code SAVE20NOW in the promo code box when booking.

The offer is valid for domestic and international travel. The 20% promotion code savings is valid for one-way or round trip Wanna Get Away®, Wanna Get Away Plus™, Anytime, and Business Select® fares booked with Rapid Rewards points from Oct. 18 through Oct. 20, 2022, and flown during the Promotional Period, and is applied before taxes and fees. Savings are reflected in the price when entering the multiuse code SAVE20NOW in the Promo Code box on Southwest.com and swabiz.com. This discount is only available through Southwest.com and swabiz.com

The discount is valid on new reservations only. The discount will apply only for dates within the Promotional Period. If one segment of the trip is outside the Promotional Period and one is within the Promotional Period, only the portion of travel falling within the Promotional Period will be discounted. Changes made to the itinerary after purchase will eliminate the qualification for this promotion. The discount is only valid with the provided promotion code and is not combinable with other promotion codes or fares. All reward travel is subject to taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges of at least $5.60 per one-way trip. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on your arrival and departure destination. The payment of any taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges is the responsibility of the Passenger and must be paid at the time reward travel is booked with a credit card, travel fund, or Southwest gift card.

When traveling on reward travel, the Customer will receive all fare product features except for earning Rapid Rewards points. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in points. Points' bookings are subject to change until ticketed. If the Customer cancels their reservation at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure of their flight, any remaining unused points will be returned to the Customer's Rapid Rewards account.

The offer is not redeemable for cash, and may not be used in conjunction with other special offers, or toward the purchase of a gift card or previously-booked flight, or changed to a previously-booked flight. The discount is not valid on group travel, Southwest Vacations®, and government fares.

2All Southwest fares come with the carrier's flexible policies:

Two bags fly free ® : When a Passenger flies with Southwest, their first and second checked bags fly free. (Baggage weight and size limits apply.)

No change or cancellation fees: At Southwest, there are no change fees (fare difference may apply), and no cancellation fees (failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited travel funds).

100% free Inflight Entertainment: The Inflight Entertainment Portal features a flight tracker, arrival and connecting gate information, and access to Southwest.com at no charge, as well as free live TV (live TV not available for the full duration of flight), free movies, free messaging (Messaging service only allows access to iMessage and WhatsApp (must be downloaded before the flight)), and free destination guides. For more information, visit southwest.com/wifi. Inflight entertainment is available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Where available.

