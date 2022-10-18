Sharp Announces New A3 Monochrome MFP Lineup Built On Common Platform with Workgroup Color Series

New Advanced and Essentials Series monochrome models join the Sharp product family offering enhanced connectivity and leading security for today's hybrid work environments

MONTVALE, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today announces a new line of workgroup monochrome document systems offering common features and options with its accompanying workgroup color multifunction printer (MFP) series. The new Advanced and Essentials Series models range in speed from 26 to 65 ppm and include features that help enable office workers to collaborate with colleagues seamlessly and securely, even when working remotely.

The eleven new models follow the striking design of the recently introduced color workgroup series and offer the same smart features and connectivity. Enhanced cloud services such as Microsoft® Teams can help streamline business communication, and native universal print capability makes is easy for the new models to integrate with Microsoft 365 environments that leverage simplified print management, whether working from the office or remotely.

"The new monochrome Advanced and Essentials Series workgroup document systems offer competitive features combined with outstanding performance and strong security," says Shane Coffey, Vice President, Product Management, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "We're excited to strengthen our product offerings with the this new line of MFPs to help organizations enhance their collaboration efforts."

Built on the latest technology from Sharp, the new monochrome Advanced and Essentials series have been designed to help organizations manage their document workflow with greater efficiency. Innovative features such as multi-feed scan detection and auto skew correction help users speed through their work, freeing up time for them to focus on their day-to-day business. A compact inner folding unit is available that offers tri-fold, z-fold and other fold patterns to help businesses manage more of their jobs in-house. Users can also scan and print files hands-free using their mobile devices with the Sharp Synappx Go app. Strong security features such as system integrity check at startup, application whitelisting and real-time intrusion detection help guard against malicious intruders. Optional antivirus protection powered by Bitdefender offers an added layer of security, augmenting the comprehensive standard features.

The new Advanced and Essentials Series monochrome models are ENERGY STAR® 3.0 qualified and EPEAT Gold registered. The new models include the BP-70M31, BP-70M36, BP-70M45, BP-70M55, BP-70M65, BP50M26,BP-50M31, BP-50M36, BP-50M45, BP-50M55 and BP-50M65 and will be available in late October.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 and 2022 World's Most Admired Company Lists, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ" in 2021 and 2022 by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation. SIICA markets Sharp's Simply Smarter business products and solutions, such as Synappx applications, professional displays, laptops, desktop monitors and a full suite of copier and printer solutions, that can help companies manage workflow efficiently and increase productivity so they can work smarter. SIICA markets its products through a vast network of independent dealerships as well as its through its direct sales division Sharp Business Systems (SBS). By accelerating collaboration, improving efficiencies, digitizing workflows and increasing information security, Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use.

