Scripps' Hurricane Ian relief fund raises nearly half a million dollars for Florida residents

CINCINNATI, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To support ongoing relief efforts following Hurricane Ian, The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has helped raise $470,000 for people and communities impacted by the storm.

Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm with 155-mph winds (2 mph short of a Category 5), made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28, leaving a path of destruction. Cleaning up and rebuilding southwest Florida is expected to cost tens of billions of dollars .

Through the Scripps Howard Fund, the company's philanthropic arm, Scripps created a hurricane relief fund in the days immediately following the hurricane. To date, $325,000 has been donated by Scripps viewers to help with local recovery efforts. Scripps stations across Florida are working directly with local organizations to make sure every cent given goes directly to help people and communities hardest hit.

"We are humbled by Scripps' audiences across the country who have stepped up to help people impacted by one of the most devastating storms in Florida's history," said Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO. "Their donations to this fund will support ongoing relief efforts that could take months, even years."

Scripps owns five television stations in Florida, including WFTX in Fort Myers and WFTS in Tampa . As Hurricane Ian charged toward the Florida coast, their employees worked tirelessly to provide coverage of the storm, while – in some cases – their own homes were being threatened, damaged or destroyed.

"Our Florida employees set their personal needs aside so they could keep their communities informed and continue with critical news operations during Hurricane Ian," Symson said. "We are grateful for their relentless dedication and courage."

To help Scripps employees adversely affected by the hurricane, the Scripps Howard Fund also created the Hurricane Ian Employee Relief Fund to provide relief to Scripps employees who suffered direct losses in Florida counties that were declared a federal disaster. The Employee Relief Fund, totaling $145,000, was funded entirely by gifts from fellow employees, company leaders and Scripps family members.

WFTX has compiled information to help Florida residents after Hurricane Ian. You can find links to recovery centers, shelters and relief efforts at Fox4Now.com .

Crews from multiple Scripps stations across the country traveled to help with Hurricane Ian coverage or provide remote assistance. Scripps' national news network, Newsy , also provided content and produced near-continuous coverage of the storm for its national audiences.

