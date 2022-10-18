FreshRealm Appoints First Chief Strategy Officer, Rob Law, to Drive Continued Innovation and Increased Market Share in the Fresh Meals Category

On the heels of its $200 million capital raise, FreshRealm continues to drive growth in the Fresh Meals category

VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshRealm , a leading provider of fresh meals for retailers nationwide, announced the appointment of Rob Law as the company's first Chief Strategy Officer. In the newly formed role, Law will be responsible for the development of FreshRealm's design and expansion plans that optimize its Fresh Meals platform for the company's retailer and supplier partners. Law will also oversee product innovation to meet the growing consumer demand for fresh, convenient meals at a comparable value.

With Fresh Meals category sales representing a $30 billion1 market opportunity, FreshRealm is uniquely poised to help retailers capture market share by delivering a national platform of both private label and branded Fresh Meals solutions. As an experienced leader with deep expertise in channel development, product marketing and platform development from his tenure at Amazon, Law will oversee the evolution of FreshRealm's comprehensive strategic roadmap – with an emphasis on driving intentional growth and scalability.

"Rob is a transformative leader with a track record that proves an unparalleled ability to create offerings that disrupt the status quo and meet untapped consumer demand," shared Michael Lippold, FreshRealm Founder and CEO. "The fresh and prepared meals category is undergoing astounding growth, and, with the appointment of Rob to our leadership team, FreshRealm continues to be best-positioned to help retailers create Fresh Meals destinations based on what consumers want today."

Law joins FreshRealm from Amazon, where he was previously a leader in Amazon's Home Meal Replacement business unit. During his time, Law was a critical member of the team that built Amazon Kitchen's Fresh Meals business as the brand expanded beyond Go stores. His 20-year career includes driving strategy-focused teams across reputable consumer brands, including Starbucks Coffee and Brooks Running.

"Not only is the Fresh Meals category seeing tremendous expansion, but FreshRealm itself is also experiencing incredible momentum as an organization, making it a thrilling time to join this industry-leading team," said Rob Law. "The company's core belief of helping consumers connect through meals resonates with me deeply, and I look forward to working with the full team to continue building upon FreshRealm's impressive growth."

About FreshRealm

FreshRealm, a leading Fresh Meals solution provider at retail, partners with retailers to create Fresh Meals destinations that provide vibrant and convenient solutions for a busy and healthier consumer lifestyle.

With a belief that we all Connect Through Meals, FreshRealm's team of culinary experts curate a range of inspired meals using the very best ingredients so that consumers can enjoy delicious, Fresh Meals with little to no effort. The company provides an end-to-end Fresh Meals retail solution: from product design, sourcing, commercialization, manufacturing, logistics, through marketing & promotion.

