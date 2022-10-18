Following completion of Centralis Group's acquisition, Wheelhouse Advisors & Centralis Group announce Wheelhouse Advisors' name change to Centralis and the creation of a new Governance, Risk & Compliance service line

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheelhouse Advisors, the award-winning provider of specialist solutions to the investment management community, and Centralis Group, announce today the completion of the acquisition of Wheelhouse Advisors by Centralis Group. Wheelhouse forms the core of a new service line in Centralis Group – Governance, Risk & Compliance – created to build on existing expertise across regulatory and prudential management, regulatory reporting, accounting, payroll and tax.

Centralis Governance, Risk & Compliance solutions are designed to reduce risk, improve efficiency and create value through delivering solutions to the investment management community internationally.

Centralis Group is a leading international alternative investments & corporate services business, providing a wide range of corporate, fund central administration, treasury and debt administration support to its global client base. It has established itself as an industry leader, providing a customer-centric tailored service delivered by over 250 highly experienced professionals. The group is headquartered in Luxembourg and has a presence in 13 countries globally.

Aidan Foley, Group CEO of Centralis, commented: "The acquisition has been structured to ensure long-term client relationships are maintained and strengthened, while allowing for the strategic evolution of the Centralis Group, and the Governance, Risk & Compliance service line. This is an exciting and important step which provides a significant platform for our continued expansion into the governance, risk and compliance market. We are thrilled to welcome Matthew Crisp to the Centralis Group board to lead the new division and to welcome the entire Wheelhouse team to the Centralis Group."

Matthew Crisp observed: "Clients will undoubtedly benefit from access to the broader solutions that we deploy together, as we continue to build on our offering to the global investment management sector to surmount the ever-increasing governance, risk and compliance challenges clients face. The prospects for Centralis are exceptional and I am excited by the opportunity to drive the continued development and growth of the new service line. We look forward to continuing to provide outstanding customer experience, coupled with innovation through proposition development and digitisation, and strategic acquisitions".

Adam Hewitson, UK Country Head, noted: "Bringing together our new colleagues from Wheelhouse and the existing Centralis team in the UK is the next stage of the journey as we expand the scope and scale of our solutions to the alternative investment sector. The cultural fit is excellent: we share a passion for continuous improvement and innovation, with first rate customer service at the heart of everything we do."

