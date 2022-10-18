Countryside trip reveals importance of agricultural development

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

Erich Kaiserseder, an Austrian, had worked in 27 cities in 11 countries around the world before coming to work in Shenyang, capital city of Northeast China's Liaoning province.

Kaiserseder recently made a trip to the countryside in the city's Shenbei new district, which was the first time that he had visited China's rural areas. He was deeply impressed by the vast and beautiful farmland, the automated farm equipment that could be spotted everywhere and a unique farming model adopted by local farmers called "the rice-crab co-culture system".

The harvesting of rice is only the beginning. After leaving the crop fields, Kaiserseder toured a local factory for the deep-processing of the harvested rice. The packaged processed rice which rolls off fully automated assembly lines is a staple in countless homes across the country.

At Daomeng Space in Shenbei new district (dao means rice and meng means dream in Chinese), Kaiserseder had a chance to see up close how modern agriculture integrates with culture and tourism. This fascinating trip to the countryside has become a fond memory for Kaiserseder, giving him a deeper understanding of the integrated development of farming, crop processing and agriculture-related services in rural Liaoning.

"This agricultural development paradigm will lead to bumper harvests and happy lives," Kaiserseder acclaimed.

Watch the video to find out more.

https://youtu.be/omVdV_MyC0I

