M2GEN Appoints Kyle Dunn as Chief Revenue Officer to Deliver Next Phase of Company's Growth

- Dunn brings expertise in developing data and analytical products for commercialization to leading biopharmaceutical, informatics, diagnostic and precision oncology companies.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M2GEN, a bioinformatics company accelerating discoveries in oncology research through industry-leading data and analytics, today announced the appointment of Kyle Dunn to its executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. This newly created leadership position will take advantage of Dunn's industry experience to accelerate sales and growth across the Company.

"Kyle's experience scaling sales organizations at high-growth companies and leading multi-functional teams to build and commercialize data products will further strengthen the infrastructure needed to rapidly advance M2GEN's growth," said Jim Gabriele, Chief Executive Officer of M2GEN. "Kyle is a proven leader who knows how to develop and deploy oncology precision medicine data and analytics solutions, for both providers and life sciences companies, designed to improve patient outcomes."

Prior to joining M2GEN, Dunn spent over 13 years at NeoGenomics Laboratories, where he served in various leadership roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, Dunn served as the Vice President, Sales and Commercial Strategy for NeoGenomics' informatics division where he led a team that developed, commercialized, and sold precision oncology data and analytics solutions for biopharmaceutical and provider organizations across the United States. In prior roles at NeoGenomics, Dunn led teams responsible for standing up scalable processes with academic and government medical centers for reference laboratory testing services that enabled precision oncology data sourcing and collection. He also developed and delivered product roadmaps for next-generation sequencing profiles in solid and hematologic tumors. Dunn has experience developing digital pathology solutions and deploying those solutions into academic medical centers and community hospitals to improve workflow, reduce diagnostic errors and improve patient care.

"I look forward to joining M2GEN's team and expanding upon the company's vision of fundamentally changing the way cancer is studied and treated," said Dunn. "Working at M2GEN is a unique opportunity to contribute towards advancing cancer research and the development of precision medicines for patients in need."

About M2GEN

M2GEN is an oncology-focused bioinformatics solutions company advancing precision medicine and transforming cancer care through clinical and molecular data and analytics tools. The company's innovative dataset accelerates the discovery, development, and delivery of personalized therapies. M2GEN's Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN), an alliance of NCI-Designated cancer centers that gather de-identified and lifetime-consented clinical and genomic patient data for research purposes, enables a collaborative approach to the fight against cancer for patients today and tomorrow. M2GEN currently has more than 325,000 total consented patients across a network of 18 cancer centers in 10 states. Learn more at www.m2gen.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

