Elire and MHC Debut New Partnership, Positioning Customers for Success Now and into the Future

Elire and MHC Debut New Partnership, Positioning Customers for Success Now and into the Future

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise automation solutions provider MHC and software consultancy Elire Inc.today announced their new partnership that focuses on driving productivity and efficiency gains for customers transforming into future-ready organizations.

Elire's core focus is to advise organizations on how to most efficiently implement, upgrade, and integrate critical software investments while MHC works to connect people and enterprise systems with the information they need to digitize and automate content and processes across a range of core business functions. With each bringing to the table their own deep expertise and legacies of success, this new partnership between Elire and MHC will allow customers to get more out of their Oracle investment and position them for a seamless digital transformation to cloud-based Accounts Payable solutions.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Elire. They have a great brand in the market for doing what's right for their customers, which is core to how we operate at MHC. This relationship allows us to strengthen the value we can bring to our shared Oracle customers as they lead their own organizations to the cloud," stated Erik Gilder, Chief Growth Officer at MHC.

Before this new partnership, MHC was a customer of Elire, who influenced the design and capabilities of how MHC connects with Oracle Cloud. Now, the two are working together using shared organizational strengths, expanding their customer base within the Oracle Cloud ecosystem, and prioritizing what's best for the customer's digital transformation.

Both MHC and Elire pride themselves on their ability to help organizations evolve to meet the needs of an ever-changing market and each has proven their value with an average client tenure of more than ten years with their respective customers.

Over the past several years, needs for accounts payable solutions have significantly increased due to initiatives regarding digital transformation, especially as accounts payable teams were required to find new ways to operate due to the pandemic. As a result, Elire has expanded their partnerships with AP technology providers to provide stronger subject matter expertise and product fit for each of their clients' unique challenges.

"With MHC's 20+ years as an organization, proven customer success, and industry-leading technology, they offer a strong complementary perspective to problem solve for some of the largest enterprise organizations in the world," says Richard Merrill, Elire Partner and Head of Service Delivery.

About Elire Inc.

Elire Inc. is an IT Consulting Partner with a PeopleSoft and Oracle Cloud Product focus celebrating over seventeen years of experience in successfully completing projects for our customers. Our mission: We align People, Process, and Technology to deliver success for client software investments in the following practices: Cloud Services, PeopleSoft Services, Treasury Management Services, Managed Services, and Strategic Advisory Services.

Elire's Advisory Services Center of Excellence provides business process and software selection expertise to clients, in the areas of Enterprise Resource Planning and Accounts Payable Automation. Elire's AP Automation services include assessments to evaluate current client AP Automation solutions and processes, disconnect analysis, and high-level recommendations for issue resolution. Elire also excels at the implementation of AP Automation solutions supporting Client's technology vendor.

About MHC

MHC enables organizations to tackle digital transformation with speed and confidence, delivering solutions to automate the creation, capture, and distribution of documents and communications across core business processes. With the world's most flexible end-to-end automation platform, MHC empowers business users to eliminate manual interactions involving their organization's key stakeholders, increase efficiency and agility to achieve operational excellence goals, and strengthen the ever-important relationships with customers and suppliers to drive long-term growth.

View original content:

SOURCE MHC Software