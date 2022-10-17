Credo Beauty Announces Acquisition of Clean Beauty Retailer, Follain

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credo Beauty, the innovative clean beauty authority, announced today that it has acquired Follain, the Boston-based retail brand who, alongside Credo, was an early leader in the clean beauty movement.

As part of the acquisition, Credo will absorb Follain's online retail business and storefront in Beacon Hill, which will serve as the retailer's second store in the Boston market. The Follain-branded skincare line will become part of Credo's owned brand portfolio, which currently consists of inclusive makeup brand, Exa and mineral sunscreen collection, EleVen by Venus Williams.

"The acquisition of Follain, a like-minded company with a shared mission, is an important step forward for Credo and the clean category," says Credo CEO, Stuart Millar. "Solidifying Credo's clean beauty leadership position allows us to scale our impact in a meaningful way, and we are excited to continue to advocate for change in a highly under-regulated industry."

Founded in 2014 by the late visionary, Shashi Batra and beauty industry veteran, Annie Jackson, Credo set out on the mission to create a cleaner, more sustainable, more ethical beauty industry. Today, The Credo Clean Standard, the strongest standard in beauty, has defined clean as the nexus of safety, sourcing, sustainability, and ethics, with a throughline of transparency. The move to acquire Follain supports Credo's goal to create a single standard, a roadmap for brands and consumers alike.

"Since inception, Credo and Follain have been on a parallel path, whether related to clean beauty leadership, affecting positive change in the industry or providing a platform for a brand community that is dedicated to conscientious brand creation," says Credo Co-Founder, Annie Jackson. "This is an important milestone that furthers our commitment to the health of people and the planet."

Follain Founder & CEO, Tara Foley will support Credo as an advisor over the coming months. After the transition, she will continue her work consulting purposeful beauty and CPG brands. "This is a proud moment in the history of Follain, and an important moment in the evolution of clean beauty," says Foley. "We believe this will strengthen the mission-driven beauty movement by creating the single leading clean beauty retailer, and standard bearer, that the industry needs. We are happy to see the Follain brand and products continue to make an impact in their new home with Credo."

Credo currently operates a robust online business, along with ten stores across the country, with a new location opening in Larchmont Village in Los Angeles. Follain customers will immediately be welcomed to Credo, where they will have access to a selection of 130+ clean beauty brands, Credo Rewards loyalty program, and in-store beauty recycling through Pact, a non-profit collective that Credo co-founded.

