Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Redemption of Series 23 Preferred Shares

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) announced today its intention to redeem its issued and outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares, Series 23 ("Series 23 Shares") (TSX: PPL.PF.C) on November 15, 2022 (the "Redemption Date").

Pembina intends to redeem all of its 12,000,000 issued and outstanding Series 23 Shares, in accordance with the terms of the Series 23 Shares, as set out in the Company's articles of amendment dated December 16, 2019, on the Redemption Date for a redemption price equal to $25.00 per Series 23 Share (the "Redemption Price"), less any tax required to be deducted or withheld by the Company. The total redemption price to Pembina will be $300 million.

As previously announced, the dividend payable on November 15, 2022, to holders of the Series 23 Shares of record on October 31, 2022, will be $0.328125 per Series 23 Share. This will be the final quarterly dividend on the Series 23 Shares. Upon payment of the November 15, 2022, dividend, there will be no accrued and unpaid dividends on the Series 23 Shares as at the Redemption Date.

The Company has provided notice today of the Redemption Price and the Redemption Date to the sole registered holder of the Series 23 Shares in accordance with the terms of the Series 23 Shares, as set out in the Company's articles of amendment dated December 16, 2019. For non-registered holders of Series 23 Shares, no further action is required however, they should contact their broker or other intermediary with any questions regarding the redemption process for the Series 23 Shares in which they hold a beneficial interest. The Company's transfer agent for the Series 23 Shares is Computershare Investor Services Inc. Questions regarding the redemption process may also be directed to Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 or by email to corporateactions@computershare.com.

About Pembina

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America's energy industry for more than 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated network of hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and a growing export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable infrastructure solutions which connect producers and consumers of energy across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities. For more information, please visit pembina.com.

Purpose of Pembina:

To be the leader in delivering integrated infrastructure solutions connecting global markets:

Customers choose us first for reliable and value-added services.

Investors receive sustainable industry-leading total returns.

Employees say we are the 'employer of choice' and value our safe, respectful, collaborative and inclusive work culture.

Communities welcome us and recognize the net positive impact of our social and environmental commitment.

Pembina is structured into three Divisions: Pipelines Division, Facilities Division and Marketing & New Ventures Division.

Pembina's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of applicable securities legislation that are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "should", "may", "intend", "will", "continue", "if", "to be", "expects", and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, without limitation, the timing and process applicable to the redemption of the Series 23 Shares, the expected source of funds for payment of the total Redemption Price; and the payment of future dividends on the Series 23 Shares.,

The forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Pembina has made in respect thereof as at the date of this news release regarding, among other things: oil and gas industry exploration and development activity levels and the geographic region of such activity; the success of Pembina's operations; prevailing commodity prices, interest rates, carbon prices, tax rates and exchange rates; the ability of Pembina to maintain current credit ratings; the availability of capital to fund future capital requirements relating to existing assets and projects; future operating costs; geotechnical and integrity costs; that all required regulatory and environmental approvals can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; prevailing regulatory, tax and environmental laws and regulations; maintenance of operating margins; and certain other assumptions in respect of Pembina's forward-looking statements detailed in Pembina's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and from time to time in Pembina's public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov and through Pembina's website at www.pembina.com.

Although Pembina believes the expectations and material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these expectations, factors and assumptions will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the regulatory environment and decisions and Indigenous and landowner consultation requirements; the impact of competitive entities and pricing; reliance on third parties to successfully operate and maintain certain assets; the strength and operations of the oil and natural gas production industry and related commodity prices; non-performance or default by counterparties to agreements which Pembina or one or more of its affiliates has entered into in respect of its business; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities; the ability of Pembina to acquire or develop the necessary infrastructure in respect of future development projects; fluctuations in operating results; adverse general economic and market conditions in Canada, North America and worldwide; risks relating to the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability to access various sources of debt and equity capital; changes in credit ratings; counterparty credit risk; and certain other risks and uncertainties detailed in Pembina's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and from time to time in Pembina's public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov and through Pembina's website at www.pembina.com.

This list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date hereof. Pembina does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

