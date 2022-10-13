Serving Alcohol Proudly Introduces South Carolina Alcohol Training

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From Charleston to Clemson, we got you covered! Our course has been reviewed and approved by the South Carolina Department of Revenue and will help mitigate risk should an alcohol-related incident occur. Alcohol training your staff could reduce your liability by hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. Taking Serving Alcohol's training could help soften the blow of hefty state fines and keep your establishment from closing due to an uncertified staff.

South Carolina Alcohol Training

Using the guidelines of the South Carolina Department of Revenue's Alcohol Beverage Licensing (ABL), we created an alcohol server course that teaches everything you need to know to safely and responsibly serve alcohol. The training focuses on the Alcohol Beverage Control Act (Title 61) and how it regulates the buying, selling, and providing of alcohol.

Server Liability

Under the South Carolina Supreme Court, individuals may bring claims against the vendor who sold alcohol to an underage person or someone intoxicated. A first offense results in a $500 fine. Simply selling to a minor is a $200-300 fine or imprisonment for up to 30 days or both! Proof that the server verified a person's age is evidence in court.

Our training course provides:

A list of federal and state identification used to purchase alcohol

How to check identification and what to look for

Questions to ask to verify a person's age

How to tell if identification is fraudulent

Confiscation of false identification

How to refuse service

Avoid Fines!

Avoid fines by signing up for the South Carolina Alcohol Server Training from Serving Alcohol today! We offer a 15% business discount for owners of bars, restaurants, and nightclubs if you want to train multiple employees.

About Us

Serving Alcohol Inc. was founded in 2007 and has trained hundreds of thousands of servers throughout the country and is the preferred provider to national hotels, restaurants, resorts, and entertainment businesses throughout the United States. We offer state training as well as master bartending, responsible alcohol management, and how-to make tips!

For more information, please visit our blog .

View original content:

SOURCE Serving Alcohol