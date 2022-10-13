Moore Kuehn Encourages LOTZ, FORG, SPNE, and KNBE Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ)

CarLotz has agreed to merge with Shift Technologies. Under the proposed transaction, CarLotz shareholders will receive 0.692158 shares of Shift per share.

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG)

ForgeRock has agreed to merge with Thoma Bravo. Under the proposed transaction, ForgeRock shareholders will receive $23.25 in cash per share.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE)

SeaSpine has agreed to merge with Orthofix. Under the proposed transaction, SeaSpine shareholders will own approximately 43.5 percent of the combined company.

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE)

KnowBe4 has agreed to merge with Vista Equity Partners. Under the proposed transaction, KnowBe4shareholders will receive the right to receive $24.90 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

