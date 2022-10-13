The Marcone Group and Bruviti Partnership Creates Leading-Edge Triage Solutions for the Home Segment

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marcone Group, the largest authorized appliance parts distributor in the world, is pleased to announce a partnership with Bruviti, the leading provider of AI-driven predictive and triage service technology.

Marcone has been operating for nearly 90 years and has a track record of delivering exceptional service and parts availability. In the last year, Marcone has expanded from its roots to become the preferred hub of parts for specialists servicing the home, leveraging leading-edge technology to do what the company does best: serve customers in the home appliance, HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool industries efficiently and effectively via a best-in-class user experience.

The partnership combines Bruviti's natural language processing algorithms and parts prediction models with Marcone's best-in-class proprietary technology and nationwide distribution network. Working together allows Marcone and Bruviti to provide world-class troubleshooting solutions to call center agents, service technicians, administrators and homeowners nationwide so they can better serve their customers through Marcone's breadth of inventory, next-day shipping capabilities and unparalleled parts knowledge.

"Marcone is excited to partner with Bruviti to introduce their comprehensive triage solution as another value-added offering to further solidify our leadership position in this space," said Avichal Jain, President of The Marcone Group.

"The Marcone Group customers will benefit from faster call resolution, fewer truck rolls, optimized inventory management and an excellent omnichannel customer experience," said Andy Chinmulgund, Bruviti's Chief Executive Officer.

The investment further demonstrates Marcone's deep commitment to become the leading Hub for the Home for building and service professionals by providing unparalleled access to quality brands, available parts and equipment, along with timely distribution.

"This relationship is a real difference maker for the industry," added Jain. "We are excited to bring customers a new standard of excellence for appliance parts troubleshooting, product information and ordering convenience, while ensuring that home owner satisfaction is paramount."

About Marcone

Marcone is an authorized distributor for major brands such as Whirlpool, Electrolux, General Electric, Maytag, Bosch, Samsung, L-G and many more. Through its vast distribution network, Marcone supplies the largest inventory of original replacement parts in the country for household appliances such as refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Marcone exports globally and also operates a comprehensive training institute offering quality business and technical training. Headquartered in St. Louis, Marcone operates 122 facilities, has approximately 2,100 employees, and serves approximately 43,000 technician customers. For more information, visit marcone.com.

About Bruviti

Bruviti uses artificial intelligence to implement machine-learning algorithms that empower support and service teams with tools to deliver better customer engagement. When contact centers and service organizations add Bruviti to their existing support infrastructure, they can take advantage of AI-enhanced self-service and remote-repair capabilities. For more information, visit bruviti.com.

