IG MOVES UP AND IS RECOGNIZED AS 2ND LARGEST IT STAFFING FIRM IN THE U.S.

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a leader in the staffing services industry, has been ranked as the 2nd largest IT staffing firm in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). This is the 16th consecutive year Insight Global has received this recognition as one of the fastest-growing staffing firms in the country and its first year in the second spot. This marks tremendous growth for the company, as Insight Global was ranked third on the list since 2015.

SIA's list ranks companies based on revenue from the previous year. In 2021, Insight Global generated over $2.7 billion in IT staffing revenue, making up eight percent of the market share. "The number of companies breaking above $100 million in IT staffing revenue reflects the exceptional appetite for IT talent in 2021," said Curtis Starkey, senior research analyst at SIA. "At the same time, strong demand has also meant consolidation, as a number of large IT staffing companies made strategic acquisitions last year in order to bolster their IT staffing capabilities."

"It's equally gratifying and exciting to see that the hard work and grit our people put into their work is being recognized," said Bert Bean, CEO at Insight Global. "I am so proud of our people for what they've accomplished and how they have served our clients by placing the highest-quality talent in the right positions."

Insight Global has placed 40,000 professionals each year and has more than 21 years of experience in the IT staffing industry. With high demand in sectors like IT, health care and financial services, the company has expanded to include managed services, culture transformation and leadership development, executive search and diversity, equity and inclusion consulting, among other resources that go beyond the offerings of a typical staffing firm.

In addition to this ranking, Insight Global won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award, and has been named as a Top Workplace in Professional Services for Women, a Best Workplace for Millennials, and one of America's Best Employers in 2022 by Forbes.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is a staffing and services company dedicated to empowering people. We relentlessly pursue opportunities for others, because when we all work together, anything is possible. We specialize in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Our team spans across more than 66 regional offices throughout North America and has pledged to place more than 80,000 people in jobs in 2022. Insight Global's services extend far beyond just filling roles. In addition to staffing services, we provide culture consulting, diversity, equity and inclusion guidance, specialized health care staffing and resources, and an array of managed services through our managed services division called Evergreen. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com.

