Home Comfort Experts enhances premium local service with new Niles location

New location ensures the top area provider of HVAC and plumbing services delivers quality and value to homeowners throughout northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan

NILES, Mich., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Comfort Experts announces the opening of a new location in Niles, Michigan, to enhance delivery of high-quality local heating, cooling and plumbing services to homeowners in Niles and the surrounding communities.

With the new location, Home Comfort Experts is able to continue offering trusted service, value and convenience throughout northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, including Niles, St. Joseph, Berrien Springs and Dowagiac.

"We're committed to meeting the evolving needs of all the communities in our growing region," said Brian West, general manager of Home Comfort Experts. "The new location equips the Home Comfort Experts team to continue providing the premium local service and experience our customers expect. It's an investment that ensures homeowners throughout our service area have the resources they need to stay safe, healthy and comfortable year-round."

Since 2006, Home Comfort Experts has specialized in providing the leading residential heating, cooling and plumbing service and maintenance, indoor air quality products and services, and equipment replacement.

The company offers a full range of residential heating, cooling and plumbing services, including furnace maintenance, repair and installation; air conditioning maintenance, repair and installation; emergency plumbing service; drain cleaning, sump pumps; water softeners; water heater maintenance, repair and installation; home humidifiers and dehumidifiers; air duct cleaning; air purification systems; dryer vent cleaning; and whole house generators.

In addition to Niles and the surrounding communities, the Home Comfort Experts service area includes Fort Wayne, Columbia City, Warsaw, South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, Plymouth and LaPorte in Indiana.

For more information, visit https://homecomfortexpertsinc.com/.

About Home Comfort Experts

Home Comfort Experts is the preferred local provider of high-quality HVAC, indoor air quality and plumbing service in Northern Indiana and Southwestern Michigan. Our customers' satisfaction and comfort is our number one goal. Home Comfort Experts serves clients in northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, including Fort Wayne, Columbia City, Warsaw, South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, Plymouth, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Niles, Berrien Springs and Dowagiac. We're the technicians you can trust with your house keys. For more information, visit https://homecomfortexpertsinc.com/.

