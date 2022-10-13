HISENSE AND VIDAA USA TEAM UP WITH CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT TO ADD A CRACKLE-BRANDED BUTTON TO MILLIONS OF REMOTE CONTROLS AND ADD CRACKLE STREAMING SERVICES TO THE VIDAA PLATFORM

Starting in early 2023, consumers will be able to easily access tens of thousands of free movies and TV shows through the Crackle app at the touch of a button

Deal also includes distribution of Crackle and Chicken Soup for the Soul free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels, further scaling their distribution footprint

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE), one of the largest operators of advertising-supported video on demand (AVOD) streaming services, along with VIDAA USA, the company developing and managing the VIDAA platform on Hisense Smart TVs, today announced an agreement to add Crackle streaming services and a Crackle-branded remote control button – providing immediate access to the popular ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service on devices powered by VIDAA OS. The button will be available starting early next year on millions of Hisense TVs sold in the US.

The companies also announced today that the Crackle and Chicken Soup for the Soul free ad-supported television (FAST) channels will launch on the VIDAA platform. In the coming weeks, the channels will give consumers in the US free access to the best movies and TV series streaming 24 hours a day – including originals such as Wedding Talk and Going From Broke. The channels will be available on the channel guide of the TV, which reduces the need to toggle between applications while accessing content from different providers. The Crackle AVOD app is now available on the VIDAA service.

"Hisense is known for its high-quality televisions, which are affordable to cost-conscious consumers," said Adam Mosam, chief digital officer, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. "The addition of the Crackle app on the VIDAA TV operating system and the remote button will help bring a whole new audience to our service. We have a wide range of amazing content which I know their consumers will enjoy."

"Providing the best free content in the simplest way to consumers is our mission at VIDAA. Which is why the partnership with Crackle is a great addition to our already large lineup of free VOD content as well as FAST channels," said Nick Ruczaj, VP Content at VIDAA USA. "We've also made the content easy to discover in our platform's search engine and will be placing the streaming channels right alongside the broadcast TV networks in the programming guide," he added.

The VIDAA Smart TV OS is a Linux-based smart TV operating system, powering millions of Smart TVs, including Hisense, Toshiba, Loewe, Supersonic, and hundreds of other Smart TV brands, globally. The independent company VIDAA USA was established in 2019, and it has become a strong global contender in the Smart TV platform category.

Crackle Plus' recent releases include season 2 of the murder mystery series The Wall, the home renovation series Pet Caves, plus-size mountain climber documentary Kili Big, season 2 of the hit college thriller series In the Vault, the sci-fi series Salvage Marines starring Casper Van Dien, and the award-winning BBC series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

The Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon Fire TV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS, and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com with plans to expand to over 160 touch points this year.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates video-on-demand streaming services (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported VOD streaming services including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, and Popcornflix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media and 1091 Pictures subsidiaries and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. The company recently acquired Redbox which operates a rapidly growing digital streaming service that provides both ad-supported (AVOD) and paid movies from Hollywood studios and hundreds of content partners, as well as over 145 channels of free ad-supported streaming television (FAST). Redbox also operates its popular kiosks across the US at thousands of retail locations – giving consumers affordable access to the latest in entertainment. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT VIDAA

Established in 2019, VIDAA USA is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and is the developer of Smart TV operating systems. Its flagship product, VIDAA TV OS, is currently in its sixth generation and provides advanced solutions to a multitude of leading Smart TV manufacturers globally, including Hisense, JPE, BOE, and TP Vision. Its award-winning Linux based licensed operating system with voice control, applications store, billing, and payments capabilities provides a turnkey solution to factories and brands, including licensed access to leading global and local premium streaming video content providers. VIDAA USA partners include over 100 Smart TV brands and over 400 content providers globally.

For more information, visit @vidaatv Instagram, @vidaatv Facebook, @VIDAATV Twitter, vidaatv Linkedin.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

