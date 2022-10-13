Compliance Risk Concepts Expands Supervisory Analyst Services for Equity Research Departments, Firms

CRC's Service Allows Firms To Fulfill FINRA Supervisory Requirements For Research Reports Without Expensive Full-Time Staff

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance Risk Concepts LLC ("CRC"), a business-focused team of senior compliance professionals in financial services, today announced the expansion of its Supervisory Analyst (SA) support services that assist investment banks, broker-dealers and independent research firms to fulfill Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) required supervisory review responsibilities. CRC provides a convenient way for firms to lower the operating costs of their research departments by allowing them to tap into CRC's extensive expert SA resources at a lower cost compared to maintaining a full-time licensed staff of reviewers.

"All equity research reports need to be reviewed by a FINRA-licensed Supervisory Analyst," said Mitch Avnet, Founder and Managing Partner of CRC. "With only about 500 SAs in the entire world, large investment banks to small research boutiques are finding it more difficult to hire qualified SAs to fill in-house staff positions. We provide seasoned SAs to add value to a firm's research business, without the firm having to go through the time and expense of recruiting and retaining these highly sought after licensed professionals."

In addition to reviewing and approving research reports, CRC's SA platform offers firms additional services, including:

Edit new initiation reports and chair the investment review committee (IRC) process

Assist compliance with documenting and retaining records of analyst public appearances

Chaperone interactions between analysts and investment banking or trading personnel

Oversee issuer pre-publication fact-checking exercises

Manage periodic analyst certification requirements (e.g., quarterly Reg AC)

Expertise in BlueMatrix, Jovus, and other publishing platforms

Kuni Chen, CFA, leader of CRC's Supervisory Analyst practice added, "Retaining an on-call SA through CRC allows sell-side firms to publish research efficiently and without delay given our geographically diverse network of highly experienced Supervisory Analysts."

About Compliance Risk Concepts LLC

CRC is a business-focused team of senior compliance consultants and executives providing top-tier compliance consulting services to clients on an as-needed, project, or part-time basis. We provide our clients with the critical skills and expertise required to establish, maintain, and enhance a balanced and effective compliance operational risk management program. We help organizations demonstrate a commitment to a strong risk management culture.

