CALLING ALL BARTENDERS: USBG PRESENTS WORLD CLASS SPONSORED BY DIAGEO IS SEARCHING FOR THE 2023 US BARTENDER OF THE YEAR

Only one month left to submit applications for the prestigious bartending competition!

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Only one month left! Applications for the 2023 competition are open and mixologists who believe they have what it takes to be World Class are encouraged to apply by November 15, 2022. Entering its eleventh season, the United States Bartenders' Guild (USBG) Presents World Class Sponsored By DIAGEO is seeking creative and driven bartenders to claim the title of 2023 US Bartender of the Year. The acclaimed program is an educational platform that instills relevant training and mentorship for hospitality professionals, all leading to a global bartending competition that will take place next year in São Paulo, Brazil!

"USBG Presents World Class Sponsored By DIAGEO allows competitors to push themselves and grow with other industry leaders," says USBG Executive Director Aaron Gregory Smith. "We're excited to welcome returning and new competitors into the World Class community as they embark on this one-of-a-kind program that brings together a community of highly talented and dedicated hospitality professionals."

Each year, the USBG Presents World Class Sponsored By DIAGEO competition draws applications from diverse and talented bartenders nationwide who compete in a series of regional and national challenges inspired by the latest industry trends. For this next season of the competition, the Regional and National Finals will take place at a combined event in Austin, TX, where the nation's Top 30 bartenders will compete to narrow down to the Top 5 Finalists before the 2023 World Class US Bartender of the Year is crowned. The competition offers a great opportunity for cocktail enthusiasts of all skill levels and backgrounds to put their skills to the test, while joining a community of industry professionals from around the world.

"We are continuously evolving the World Class US program to fit the dynamic industry and are proud to witness the incredible growth and success of this inspiring community year after year," shares Cassandra Ericson, Manager of On Premise at Diageo North America. "We hope the mentorship and virtual educational components of the program on DiageoBarAcademy.com will encourage bartenders of all skill levels to join this incredible collective of bartenders."

This year, Jessi Pollak was selected as the 2022 US Bartender of the Year after competing in the USBG Presents World Class Sponsored By DIAGEO for her first time ever. Representing the U.S. at the Global Finals in Sydney, Australia, she stirred her way to the Top 10 Finalists and is now continuing her journey to show what it means to be World Class. Just one cocktail can change your life, so apply now before it's too late!

Key dates for the 2023 competition are as follows:

November 15, 2022 : Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. PST to be considered for the 2023 USBG Presents World Class Sponsored By DIAGEO

January 2023 : Top 100 Announced

February 2023 : Top 30 Regional Finalists Announced

May 2023 : Regional & National Finals will take place in Austin, TX to ultimately crown the 2023 US Bartender of the Year

Fall 2023: The 2023 World Class Cocktail Festival and Global Finals will take place in São Paulo, Brazil

Backed by DiageoBarAcademy.com, an online training platform designed for experienced bartenders, competitors are armed with the tools and knowledge to prepare themselves for the competition while fostering their career developments.

There's not much time left! To apply for the 2023 USBG Presents World Class Sponsored By DIAGEO, please visit https://worldclass.usbg.org. For more information on World Class, follow along on Instagram at @WorldClassUS or Facebook at @WorldClassUnitedStates.

About USBG

Founded in 1948, the United States Bartenders' Guild®️ is the national, member-led not-for-profit association of bartenders and other hospitality professionals that unites and elevates the bar industry through education, community, and advocacy. Through its network, the USBG connects members with peer-to-peer learning, expert instruction, service projects, and skills-based competition, all while fostering a fun and healthy environment and reinforcing the importance of the 'third place' in neighborhoods across the country.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

