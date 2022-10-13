Andrew Pahutski Joins Systems Planning and Analysis as VP, Economic Security Programs

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc., is pleased to announce that Mr. Andrew Pahutski has joined the company as Vice President for Economic Security Programs. Mr. Pahutski will focus on expanding SPA's portfolio in the areas of economic security and international foreign direct investment.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Systems Planning and Analysis) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Pahutski joins SPA after 27 years of combined civilian and military service. As a member of the Senior Executive Service, he held various leadership positions across the Office of Secretary of Defense and the Department of the Army. Most recently he served as Director, Foreign Investment Review, in the office of the Under Secretary of Acquisition and Sustainment –Industrial Base Policy. In this capacity he served as both senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense and the Department of Defense's representative to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. Reviews are conducted on behalf of the President of the United States.

"Andrew brings an extraordinary depth of experience, expertise, and mission understanding that perfectly suits our commitment to high quality services," commented Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "We are excited to welcome him in support of SPA's ongoing mission to protect the Nation's economic security, both domestic and abroad, from adversarial influence."

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier international provider of innovative, leading-edge solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Cost Estimating, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, DevSecOps, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Integrated Program Management. SPA employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity analysis and policy; and Hypersonics.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.