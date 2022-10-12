MFET Gets Listed on XT.COM Main Zone With USDT Pairing

SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, one of the leading global trading exchanges and the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce that MFET is being listed in the Main Zone of the platform. With this collaboration, the XT community would get an exposure to high-profile tokens like MFET, and this also helps in taking the MFET token to a wide user base of XT.COM.

MFET is a green blockchain that cooperates with every company that wants to be positioned as an environmentally friendly company, and develops and funds new-generation projects in order to provide a better city life.

As a green token based on the environment, biodiversity and sustainable economy, MFET make every action contribute to nature. As a natural extension of its ideology, it strives to lower its carbon footprint, which is defined as the carbon dioxide equivalent of greenhouse gases put into the atmosphere as a result of an individual's, a country's, or an organization's activities. MFET develops a solid infrastructure to engage individuals and businesses in their projects, particularly in this area, and to provide consulting services.

The users can now buy, sell and trade MFET tokens seamlessly on the platform. MFET is listed in the main zone, providing traders with exciting projects to trade with. By trading the token, users can also be a part of the mission to reduce the harmful effects of globalization.

About MFET

MFET, a green blockchain company, aims at improving urban life with the awareness of individuals. Positioned as an environmentally friendly company, MFET contributes in creating a global ecosystem that offers a better city life in an energy-efficient manner.

The MFET ecosystem aims to reduce the environmental risks that prevail today, and overcome the effects of the destruction caused by globalization that include the effects of climate change, decrease in underground water and natural imbalance.

MFET works using the DPOS (Delegated Proof Of Stake) consensus mechanism, which adheres to the BEP20 network features and is also an accepted version of proof-of-share due to its efficiency.

Website: https://mfet.earth/

Telegram: https://t.me/MFETOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MfetOfficial

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

