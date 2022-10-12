Matillion Announces Winners of Second Annual Emerald Awards, Recognizing Data Productivity Excellence Among World-Class Data Teams

SimpleTire, Juniper Networks, and more honored for transformative data strategies

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England , Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion Data Unlocked- Matillion, the leader in data productivity, today announced the winners of the second annual Emerald Awards, celebrating the success of data teams.

This year's winners include innovative data leaders from world-class consumer brands, innovative financial institutions, and leading software providers.Their stories highlighted the rapid time to insight and the ability to get data business-ready, faster.

"Being productive with data means putting data to work - making it useful through all parts of the business to empower data teams to create lasting business impact," said Shannah Van Winkle, chief customer officer at Matillion. "The recipients of the 2022 Emerald Awards have engineered real change within their organization and improved the lives of their teammates and customers."

View the full list of Emerald Award winners here . Highlights include:

SimpleTire leveraged Matillion to help scrape data in order to react to daily shifts in pricing and product availability to win the Data Innovation Award . leveraged Matillion to help scrape data in order to react to daily shifts in pricing and product availability to win the

Philip Morris International (PMI) provided data platform as a service that enables hub-and-spoke model to power analytics for enterprise (hub) and markets/regions/functions (spokes) using consistent frameworks, tools, capabilities and governance, and established a federated operating model. As part of modern data platform, Matillion was their solution of choice to enable accelerated ingestion, transformation, data sharing and automation in the unified data platform for spoke accounts. This use case won them the World Class Data Team Award.

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) won the Data Productivity Award . LSEG's Capital Markets team implemented a scalable data solution to simplify data flows and improve system performance.

As the first-of-its-kind Relational Commerce Platform, OPUL®, an innovation by Revance Aesthetics , winner of the Data Productivity Award , delivered near real-time reporting and insights, helping its customer base of aesthetic practices optimize their operations and execute on strategic business decisions. With Matillion, OPUL® lowered its latency to 1-10 minutes using customer ELT incremental loads via improved error handling, monitoring, and alerts.

Ghd (good hair day) implemented its reporting project that consolidated all data sources into a single view, using Matillion to load, transform, orchestrate and sync data for business-wide metrics that reduced the "time to answer" from days to minutes. Their faster data delivery earned them the Business Impact Award.

Juniper Networks embarked on a multi-year initiative to enhance customer experiences, including relaunching the Juniper Support Portal. The team leveraged Matillion to load, transform, orchestrate and sync data in near real-time to target systems and business users, allowing them to understand customers' needs more appropriately, gain insights into their pain areas, provide quick resolutions and improve overall efficiency. Their team received the Cloud Excellence Award .

Data Science Pioneer Award was awarded to Cisco Meraki. The team perfected a multi-touch model that adapts how modern B2B buyers make their purchasing decisions.

"SimpleTire is an innovator in the tire industry and relies on data to react to daily shifts in pricing and product availability. Without fresh data and insights in the hands of business users, it would be far more difficult to react to the macro environment and continue to shine in the market as we have. Our data team is lean and relies on tools like Matillion to get data to our users," said Adley Amzovski, vice president of analytics at SimpleTire.

Emerald Award winners, Matillion partners and customers, and other data experts shared their strategies to unlock the potential of their data during Matillion Data Unlocked. View the talks, workshops, and all content from the event here: https://www.matillion.com/resources/data-productivity-cloud-success-center

