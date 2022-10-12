DialAmerica Appoints Contact Center Industry Veteran Casey Kostecka as President

New appointment signals company's accelerated focus on growth, innovation and customer experience

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DialAmerica, one of the nation's largest privately held teleservices companies, announced its appointment of Casey Kostecka as President. Kostecka has a proven track record building talent, improving system processes, and delivering cutting-edge solutions to operate contact centers with maximum efficiency. Kostecka's addition to the company's leadership team reflects DialAmerica's continued advancement and accelerated focus on growth, innovation, and customer experience.

As an expert in customer experience management and sales with more than three decades of experience, Kostecka has managed high-performance teams in business process outsourcing (BPO), healthcare, travel and hospitality, and government. He is a pioneer in digital performance management systems for the contact center industry and has developed highly effective tools including proprietary gamification applications that are currently employed by Fortune 500 companies throughout the United States.

"Casey is a dynamic addition to our Strategic Leadership Team who is deeply committed to helping our customers run their businesses profitably in this rapidly changing environment," said Chris Conway, CEO of DialAmerica. "His perspective will be an important asset to developing the long-term strategies that will drive the next stage of growth and success for our clients, shareholders, employees, and the communities we serve."

Kostecka joins a highly collaborative team leading DialAmerica. As president, he will oversee New Business Development, Client Services, Contact Center Operations, Corporate Development, Quality Assurance and Workforce Planning.

"I was drawn to this outstanding organization because it brings together the right people, processes and technology to create the most effective customer acquisition and contact center solutions to help businesses optimize," said Kostecka. "With proven techniques, a talented team and strong company culture, there is enormous growth potential for DialAmerica, and I look forward to building upon this established framework."

Throughout his career, Kostecka led both inhouse and outsourced omnichannel contact center operations around the world. He held several key senior executive positions with companies including Convergent Outsourcing, Xerox, TouchPoint One, National Leisure Group, Lockheed Martin, and Cendant Corporation. A member of various industry boards and advisory councils, Kostecka's customer-focused, innovative approach has earned him multiple contact center and customer experience industry awards.

About DialAmerica

One of the nation's largest privately held contact center companies, DialAmerica provides bespoke, cost-effective customer service contact center and customer acquisition solutions. DialAmerica's contact center agents conduct more than 300,000 customer interactions, per day, for a diverse portfolio of clients in multiple industry sectors, including consumer products, communications, energy, financial services, food services, healthcare, leisure, pharmaceutical, technology and travel, among others. Headquartered in Mahwah, N.J., DialAmerica's network of contact centers span 18 locales. To learn more about DialAmerica, visit www.dialamerica.com.

