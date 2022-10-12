CME Group Names Jonathan Marcus as General Counsel

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it has named Jonathan Marcus as Senior Managing Director and General Counsel.

Marcus will serve as the chief legal advisor for CME Group and will oversee the company's compliance, enterprise risk management, legal and market regulation functions. He will report to CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy.

Marcus most recently worked in private practice as a partner at Reed Smith, LLP, where he specialized in derivatives regulation, litigation and enforcement. He previously served as General Counsel of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) from 2013 to 2017, advising the commission on a wide range of issues, including implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act and digital asset regulation.

"Jonathan brings nearly 30 years of experience in regulatory enforcement, compliance and litigation across both government and private practice, and we are very pleased to add him to our Management Team," said Duffy. "As we continue to transform our business and serve our clients around the world, Jonathan's global legal expertise will be critical to our efforts to achieve our strategic objectives."

Marcus also served as the CFTC's Deputy General Counsel for Litigation and as an Assistant to the Solicitor General of the United States. He held senior roles in Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom's Derivatives Group and Covington & Burling's Appellate and Supreme Court Group. Marcus began his career as a clerk for Judge José A. Cabranes of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He earned a bachelor's degree from Yale and a J.D. from Yale Law School.

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities.CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

View original content:

SOURCE CME Group