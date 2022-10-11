XT.COM Adds ZCX To Its Innovation Zone

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, adds ZCX (ZEN Exchange Token) to its Innovation Zone (DeFi). The users can now seamlessly trade, deposit and withdraw the token on the exchange.

By adding the exchange-based utility token ZCX, XT.COM aims to offer the audience a larger variety of utility tokens that can benefit the community in multiple ways. This will also help the ZEN community to reach out to a wide database of XT.COM.

The ZCX token is listed in the Innovation zone of the website with USDT pairing. XT.COM offers the users an opportunity to trade new and innovative tokens on a secure platform.

About ZCX

The ZCX token is an exchange based token created on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, but mirrored on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). These tokens can be, however, converted to BEO-20 using the supported bridges. These tokens can be traded and staked for returns. The tokens can be staked to earn a variety of other tokens. The ZCX holders can also use their tokens to take part in several ZenX projects.

The deflationary attribute of ZCX deflates and burns the tokens with every paid listing. The token holders also get the privilege to participate in the Unizen DAO projects to democratize the direction of the platform.

About Unizen

The Unizen Ecosystem is housing and aggregating trades across trusted first- and third-party exchange modules to enable a ZEN state of mind for traders.

Unizen is the first CeDeFi exchange to combine the functionality of first-party and third-party CEX's and DEX's in order to meet the needs of both retail and institutional traders. Unizen Exchange is able to find the most cost-efficient trades across a multitude of exchange modules, including Binance, to provide the best offers, reliable performance, and a secure environment for high-volume trading. All in one seamless user experience.

Recently the first iteration of the Unizen Trade Aggregator has been released. The Unizen Trade Aggregator (v1) is a true web3 innovation that has just been added to the Unizen operating system. It features deep liquidity and facilitates seamless cross-chain trades that provide anyone using it with access to thousands of digital assets at the best prices.

The first release of the Unizen Trade Aggregator supports 60 DEX's deployed across 7 blockchains. It will shortly support trade-splitting across liquidity pools on single and multiple networks to ensure the lowest slippage possible. All of this cross-chain and cross-DEX functionality is conducted in a single action by the Unizen user with zero additional fees.

Website: https://unizen.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/unizen_io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/unizen_io

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com