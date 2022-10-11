Tender Offer launched by Grupo Aeroméxico to implement the delisting process of its shares before the Mexican Securities Exchange and subsequent cancellation of the registration before the National Securities Registry

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico" or the "Company") (BMV: AEROMEX) informs, following the relevant events dated June 10, June 28 and July 11, 2022, that pursuant to Article 108, Section I, paragraph (b), of the Securities Exchange Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores), the National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores) granted today authorization to launch a cash tender offer for up to 11,535,328 registered shares, subscribed and paid, Series Unica, representing the current capital stock of Aeroméxico (the " Shares "), in order to carry out the delisting of all of its shares before the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexican Securities Exchange) (the "Offering"), and, in due course, the subsequent cancellation of the registration of the shares representing its capital stock before the National Securities Registry (Registro Nacional de Valores), as resolved by the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of the Company held on June 27, 2022 (the "Meeting"). In this regard, Aeroméxico has disclosed and informed to its investors the corresponding notice of commencement of the Tender Offer period, which will be opened from October 11 to November 8, 2022.

As previously disclosed by the Company, the Offering, as well as the subsequent cancellation of registration before the National Securities Registry of the Company's shares, is being carried out in compliance with the contractual obligations assumed by Aeroméxico with its former creditors, now shareholders of the Company, during its orderly restructuring process under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code of the United States of America (the "Restructuring Proceeding"), as well as with the authorization and resolutions adopted by the Meeting.

The Company offers to acquire only the Shares, this is, up to 11,535,328 registered shares, since several shareholders of the Company contractually agreed with the Company not to participate in the Offering, and, thus, for the sole purpose of their participation in the Offering, these shareholders are considered as a controlling group, considering that they previously agreed not to participate in the Offering. Therefore, the Shares subject to the Offering (i) are not owned by the shareholders that maintain control over the Company, nor (ii) are owned by the shareholders that are party under certain Registration Rights Agreement entered into by the Company and the majority of its shareholders in compliance with the obligations assumed by the Company under such Agreement, which is part of the Joint Plan of Reorganization approved by the Bankruptcy Court of the United States of America under the Restructuring Proceeding.

This Significant Event contains certain forecasts or projections, which reflect the current view or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. The Company uses words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "outlook," "guidance," "should" and similar expressions to identify forecasts or projections, but this is not the only manner in which it refers to such forecasts or projections. Such statements are subject to certain risks, contingencies and assumptions. The Company cautions that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forecast or projection that may result from new information, future events or any other cause.

About Grupo Aeromexico Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V., is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, has its main hub at Terminal 2 of Mexico City's International Airport. Its network of destinations covers Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as state-of-the-art Embraer 190s. Aeromexico is a founding member of SkyTeam, an alliance that is celebrating its 20th anniversary and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries through its 19 member airlines. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (HMSH) to protect its customers and employees at all stages of its operation. www.aeromexico.com www.skyteam.com

