TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 83 ENDORSES MCEACHIN, SPANBERGER FOR CONGRESS

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters Joint Council 83 is pleased to announce its support for both Don McEachin and Abigail Spanberger for Congress. Both lawmakers have a history of standing with Teamsters and the union endorses their re-election campaigns.

As members of Congress, Reps. McEachin and Spanberger both voted to pass top Teamster legislative priorities:

The Butch Lewis Act to secure earned retirement benefits for more than 1 million working families.

The bipartisan infrastructure deal to create new, high-paying union jobs and get America moving.

The Protecting the Right to Organize Act to ensure that workers who want a union can have a union and can negotiate for fair wages, good benefits, and safe working conditions.

"Representatives McEachin and Spanberger are both champions for working families," said Brian Peyton, Political Coordinator for Joint Council 83. "Virginia Teamsters strongly endorse them for another term in office."

Joint Council 83 represents workers across Virginia in industries including delivery, logistics, public services, ports, and construction.

