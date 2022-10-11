Saladworks Encourages Guests to Let Their Originality Shine Through Menu Customization

Nation's Leading Fast-Casual Salad Brand Encourages Guests to Customize Their Meals and Adds Three New Soups This Fall

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad franchise and part of the WOWorks family of better-for-you restaurant brands, announced it will be encouraging guests to let their originality shine by customizing their meals. Saladworks also has a variety of soups to choose from for guests to enjoy more comfort food options during the fall season.

Guests have the option to customize their salad, grain bowl or wrap, starting with a base of greens, warms grains, or a combo of both. Guests will then have the choice to add five of the over 60 fresh ingredient options Saladworks offers and top it off with their choice from 16 salad dressing options. The customization allows guests to accommodate dietary restrictions, cater to their individual taste and preferences, and gives them the opportunity to experiment with new ingredients, flavors, and combinations. Saladworks is also putting an emphasis on their soups to encourage guests to keep up their intake of healthy vegetables and proteins with colder months approaching.

The customization promotion will run alongside WOWorks' No Kid Hungry Campaign that not only encourages healthy eating in kids, but also raises funds to end childhood hunger.

"We're thrilled to bring menu item choices and customization to Saladworks guests to close out 2022," said Lauriena Borstein, Chief Brand Officer of Saladworks. "Our goal is to motivate healthy eating and the addition of this creative element makes it all the more fun for our customers, and even us! We look forward to seeing what delicious meals they come up with!"

In the past year alone, Saladworks has grown by more than 42 restaurant locations, entering new markets such as California and Nevada. Roughly 79% of these openings mark non-traditional presences, i.e., ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail, airports, and universities, as the brand continues to flex its muscles as an industry disruptor. For more information about owning a Saladworks franchise, visit https://franchise.saladworks.com/.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 165 locations across 25 states and two countries. Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #7 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2021, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 35 years. Saladworks is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberito's Southwestern Cantina and Grille and Zoup! Eatery. For more information, visit http://www.saladworks.com

About WOWorks:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

