New Year, New Market: How to Stay Strong in 2023

New Year, New Market: How to Stay Strong in 2023

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get a head start on success in 2023 by joining RISMedia and our all-star lineup of real estate leaders and visionaries for our annual virtual event, Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year 2023! Power Brokers, subject-matter experts, top-producing agents and some of the industry's best coaches and trainers will share critical advice and hands-on strategies for tackling the challenges and optimizing the opportunities that lie ahead in the changing market. With two separate, customized tracks for brokers and agents, Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year will give you a strong start out of the gate and show you how to navigate and win in the changing dynamics of today's real estate market.

Kickstart your 2023! Register Today!

The Actionable Takeaways Brokers, Agents and Teams Need to Succeed in 2023

As 2022 comes to a close, real estate practitioners will need to adapt to the shifting market and prepare for the headwinds they're sure to face in the year to come. Register today to find out what these strategies are, and convert more leads in 2023.

Highlights from the event's 20-plus educational sessions include:

The State of Real Estate Economic Update With Keynote Speaker, Dr. Lisa Sturtevant , Chief Economist, Bright MLS

From New Markets to New Agents: Strategies for Growing Your Business

Recruiting and Retention in a Not-as-Hot Market

How to Win Listings in a Tight Inventory Market

Guiding Homebuyers Through New Financing Options

Demystifying Contracts and Commissions

Register Today!

The event's more than 60-plus speakers include:

Dr. Lisa Sturtevant , Chief Economist, Bright MLS

Bess Freedman , CEO, Brown Harris Stevens

Anthony Lamacchia , CEO, Lamacchia Realty

Michele Harrington , COO, First Team Real Estate

Rick Haase , President, United Real Estate

Shawna Alt , President, First Weber, Inc.

Jackie Louh , COO, Lamacchia Realty

Rei Mesa, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty

Michael Saunders , Founder & CEO, Michael Saunders & Company

And many more!

Register Today!



About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston in Norwalk, Connecticut, as the residential real estate industry's leading independent source for news and information. It serves its community with Real Estate magazine, daily news and journalism on RISMedia.com, its consumer-facing content tool for brokers and agents—ACESocial, plus events and awards programs aimed at educating and celebrating real estate professionals. For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com .

Media Contact: plodato@rismedia.com

View original content:

SOURCE RISMedia