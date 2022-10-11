Microbion Corporation Announces Data Highlighting Pravibismane's Effect on Bacterial Energetics Presented at ASM Microbe 2022

BOZEMAN, Mont. and VANCOUVER, BC., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Microbion Corporation today announced that the company presented a poster highlighting the effect of pravibismane on bacterial energetics in Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Mycobacterium avium species at ASM Microbe 2022 in Washington, DC. The objectives of these studies were to further understand the mechanism of action of pravibismane, in both planktonic and biofilm phenotypes. Financial support for this study was provided by CARB-X.

The poster, titled "Pravibismane's Effect on Bacterial Energetics is Conserved Across Various Bacterial Species" highlights that:

Pravibismane disrupts bacterial bioenergetics and protein synthesis in planktonic and biofilm phenotypes, contributing to pravibismane's antimicrobial efficacy.

Pravibismane is the first in a new class of anti-infective drugs structurally unrelated to other clinically utilized antibiotics. With a novel mechanism of action, pravibismane rapidly reduces bacterial ATP production in both planktonic and biofilm bacterial populations, thereby halting global bacterial cellular metabolism. To our knowledge, this is the first example of an anti-infective drug candidate with a demonstrated MOA disrupting energy availability in bacteria, which is responsible for the ability to eradicate established biofilms of E. coli and P. aeruginosa. Pravibismane exhibits broad-spectrum, potent in vitro activity against chronic respiratory infection and chronic wound relevant pathogens and their biofilms including NTM, multidrug resistant P. aeruginosa and MRSA. Pravibismane has also demonstrated safety in multiple clinical studies including treatment of patients with diabetic foot infections and patients with serious orthopedic device-related infections. Several positive signals of efficacy (not statistically significant) were appreciated in these early clinical studies.

Disclaimer: Research reported in this press release is supported by the Cooperative Agreement Number IDSEP160030 from ASPR/BARDA and by awards from Wellcome Trust and Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research, as administrated by CARB-X. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, other funders, or CARB-X.

About Microbion

Microbion is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a new class of therapeutic compounds to improve the lives of patients with rare and serious diseases. Microbion's lead drug candidate, pravibismane, is the first product in this new class and has a novel mechanism of action offering unique potential to address the unmet needs of chronic and severe health conditions. The Company is advancing inhaled pravibismane in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of chronic lung diseases, including non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) and cystic fibrosis-related lung infections. Topical/local pravibismane is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic wounds and orthopedic infections. Pravibismane has received backing from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, NIH, US DoD, and CARB-X with over $21 million in grants. The FDA has granted pravibismane with Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and QIDP designations.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking, such as those, among others, relating to the success of clinical development of pravibismane and preparation for potential commercialization. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to enroll patients in our clinical trials at the pace that we project; the size and growth of the potential markets for pravibismane or any future product candidates and our ability to serve those markets; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of pravibismane or any future product candidates; and our expectations regarding the potential safety, efficacy or clinical utility of pravibismane or any future product candidates. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Microbion Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

