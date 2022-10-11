Julianne Moore Shares Intimate Selfie Wearing LILYSILK Classic Freesia Shirt Dress as She Preps for 79th Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, continues to be the trusted brand of choice for globe-trotting A-list celebrities. American actress and author, Julianne Moore, shared an Instagram selfie on September 7, 2022 looking fabulous in a navy blue LILYSILK Classic Freesia Shirt Dress as she prepared in her hotel room for duty as president of the International Jury of the Competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Smooth and sumptuous against the skin with mother-of-pearl button details, the Classic Freesia Silk Shirt Dress is the perfect addition to any contemporary collection with the silk charmeuse and relaxed fit around the arms giving Ms. Moore the comfort and flexibility she needed as she chilled happily in her room before presiding over the jury at the prestigious event in Venice.

Julianne Moore’s Instagram Selfie (PRNewswire)

A recipient of multiple accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Emmy Awards, Ms. Moore is far from the only celebrity fan of LILYSILK pieces. Emily Ratajkowski recently turned heads in New York in a LILYSILK Poppy Skirt, Viola Davis wore the brand's iconic new SOS Shirt at Deadline's Contenders Television event in April, and Anne Hathaway was also looking chic in LILYSILK recently at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Moreover, LILYSILK has been regularly gracing the pages of numerous top media outlets with VOGUE, ELLE, Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, People, InStyle, and Cosmopolitan all inspiring readers by highlighting spectacular — and affordable — pieces from the popular global silk brand.

"Being recognized by more and more celebrities and media is massive encouragement for LILYSILK and is solid proof of the quality of our pieces," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "We hope we can continue to inspire women from all walks of life to love and take care of themselves and live spectacularly every day."

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is a world-leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacularly as well as more sustainably, driven by its care for its customers as well as the planet. For more information, visit http://www.lilysilk.com and follow @lilysilk on Instagram and @Lilysilk on Facebook.

