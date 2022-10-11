GoldBook Financial Advisor Jesus Pineda, RICP®, CLTC®, Moves Legacy Avenue, LLC to MassMutual and MMLIS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Advisor Jesus Pineda of Legacy Avenue, LLC, has departed New York Life and is now affiliated with GoldBook Financial, a MassMutual firm. With over 13 years of experience, Jesus specializes in providing retirement, business, and legacy planning solutions to his clients.

Jesus states "the financial services industry is evolving and we want to ensure we are equipped with the appropriate tools, resources, and technology. GoldBook Financial offers the products, services, and local support that will allow us to better serve our clients." This shift will also allow Jesus to utilize MML Investors Services (MMLIS), a leading broker-dealer offering a robust platform of investment and wealth management solutions.

Victor Goldman, CEO of GoldBook Financial, added, "We are absolutely thrilled to have an experienced advisor like Jesus join our team. He has built a strong foundation and is a trusted professional to his many clients. We look forward to supporting him as he continues to grow his practice."

GoldBook Financial is a wealth management firm and community partner committed to protecting our clients' financial future. We are an award-winning firm comprised of industry-leading financial services professionals who focus on building long-lasting relationships with their clients and serve as trusted financial advocates. For more information, please visit us at www.goldbookfinancial.com.

