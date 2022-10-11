'Frankenstein' Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas This October as Part of Fathom Events' Fright Fest

'Frankenstein' Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas This October as Part of Fathom Events' Fright Fest

) alternating between the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his Creation. The version to be screened at over 600 cinemas nationally features

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.