EDJX and Zeblok Computational Partner to Deliver AI on Serverless Edge Computing with Ai-MicroCloud®

Strategic partnership to enable rapid deployment of AI to next-gen serverless edge

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EDJX , the pioneer in decentralized global serverless edge computing, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Zeblok Computational to integrate the capabilities of the EDJX Platform with the Zeblok Ai-MicroCloud®, a cloud-native, turnkey ML ops platform that enables businesses to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications easily and efficiently to thousands of edge locations at scale.

The partnership will provide Zeblok customers access to the EDJX Platform capabilities utilizing EDJX compute, network, and storage resources. Zeblok's Ai-MicroCloud® solves the problem of scaling at the edge, making it easy to deploy AI inferences to edge locations. Together the offering is a digital foundation for enterprises, Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, OEMs and ISVs to execute their AI strategies from Cloud-to-Edge for diverse use cases such as Smart Retail, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, Smart Transportation and Logistics, and more.

EDJX provides a decentralized Operating System EdjOS or the EDJX Platform that makes it possible for developers to build IoT, AI, and M2M applications and have the requisite computations executed as close as possible to the sources of data. EdjOS enables developers to write, test and deploy smarter applications, data pipelines, websites and IoT solutions on a secure, serverless, peer-to-peer network that spans the globe. Utilizing the platform enables distributed compute resources to create a single fabric for the execution of IoT services, serverless functions, and related workloads. Partnering with Zeblok expands EDJX market reach and distribution capabilities in the AI applications marketplace.

The Zeblok Ai-MicroCloud® enables businesses to deploy an AI Platform-as-a-Service for ML ops developers to create and rapidly deploy AI inference engines. Customers can curate and aggregate their AI assets (algorithms, third-party ISVs, homegrown models, etc.) in their own Ai-AppStore for easy access, automated workflows, and rapid application development. Utilizing the same end-to-end application lifecycle management process upon a heterogeneous server topology can dramatically lower the "cost per insight" for AI inferences.

The Zeblok Computational Intelligent Edge Alliance program enables strategic partners such as edge cloud operators, distributors, data centers, and OEMs to provide a pre-production edge lab experience for customers to "try-to-buy" the solution.

"EDJX's strategic alignment with Zeblok combines capabilities that bring to market unsurpassed competitive differentiation, scaling and value for both of our customers for delivering new edge and AI applications. The partnership is a breakthrough in offering new capabilities for next-gen application development," said Benjamin Thomas, EDJX CEO.

"By 2035, there will be one trillion Edge devices, requiring many millions of Multi-Access Edge Computing data centers (MECs), with most data created and acted upon at MECs. Zeblok's Ai-MicroCloud® integration with the EDJX decentralized edge mesh will give Zeblok customers a global serverless edge pathway to scale next-gen AI applications," said Zeblok Computational CEO Mouli Narayanan.

About Zeblok Computational Inc.

Zeblok Computational provides a digital foundation for enterprises to execute their Ai strategies from Cloud-to-Edge. Zeblok's Ai-MicroCloud® is a comprehensive, portable, cloud native, turnkey Ai SaaS environment, which enables companies to easily create their own Ai ecosystem, to mix and match Ai ISVs and hardware manufacturers. ML Ops workflows enable simplified curation of Ai assets and delivery of end-to-end Ai solutions anywhere. The Ai-MicroCloud® includes a full AI/ML DevOps capability, plus integrated tools to optimize completed AI/ML models for heterogeneous architectures and an Ai-API engine, which automates multi-cloud deployment of AI inference engines and automates deployment to thousands of Edge locations. The Ai-MicroCloud® accommodates multiple technologies from disparate vendors, saving 6-8 months of engineering effort, and installs to companies' existing IT infrastructure to fit any topology, obviating the need to make any investment in equipment or structural changes, and bring compute closer to data. Visit www.Zeblok.com for more information, and follow Zeblok Computation on LinkedIn .

About EDJX

EDJX is an intelligent Edge OS and computing platform that makes it easy to write, deploy, and execute applications using serverless computing to increase responsiveness and security. EDJX's edge mesh network of micro-compute and storage nodes minimizes latency, eliminates expensive backhauling of data, accelerates content delivery, and rapidly deploys IoT sensors at the far edge. EDJX helps businesses handle the explosive demand for data processing to serve real-world edge computing applications, including industrial IoT, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and robotics. EDJX is a privately held company based in Raleigh, NC. Visit EDJX and follow EDJX on LinkedIn and Twitter .

